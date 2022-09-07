OUR POSITION: The state has made good on its plan to finalize the sale of seven key parcels of conservation land in Florida that total almost 20,000 acres — including a key piece of property along Horse Creek in DeSoto County.

We wrote about this deal about a month ago and we’re pleased to say nothing stopped the state and Southwest Florida Water Management District from finalizing a deal to preserve a key piece of land on Horse Creek.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments