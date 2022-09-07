OUR POSITION: The state has made good on its plan to finalize the sale of seven key parcels of conservation land in Florida that total almost 20,000 acres — including a key piece of property along Horse Creek in DeSoto County.
We wrote about this deal about a month ago and we’re pleased to say nothing stopped the state and Southwest Florida Water Management District from finalizing a deal to preserve a key piece of land on Horse Creek.
The property came in the form of an easement on a 4,357-acre plot — about a quarter of the 16,315-acre Carlton Horse Creek Ranch. Funds for 4,357 acres were realized from the sale of SWIFTMUD surplus properties while the Division of State Lands gave about $38 million for the remaining 11,958 acres.
It is a vital acquisition, especially pertaining to the health of Horse Creek which is a major contributor to the Peace River and our water supply.
The DeSoto County buy is part of a much larger land purchase announced this past week by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet.
A good portion of the properties the state gobbled up are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor in Highlands County, according to a story in the Highlands News Sun. It’s good news anytime something is done to add to that corridor to allow the migration of wildlife throughout the state — including the endangered Florida panther.
Horse Creek Ranch is located across both Hardee and DeSoto counties, in the southwest corner of Hardee County and the northwest corner of DeSoto County. There are several benefits from the acquisition and preservation of that land, including the priority of protecting water and water-related resources by including approximately 11 miles of Horse Creek.
“This is a chance to save one of the largest functional pieces of the Peace River Watershed,” Charles Lee, director of advocacy for Audubon Florida said in a press release. “When you look at a satellite image to the north and south, it’s the only place that has a shot of staying natural. It’s rich in wildlife and water resources.”
Horse Creek Ranch sits entirely within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and is key piece of property in an area being considered by Mosaic for future phosphate mining. This purchase meets all four of SWIFTMUD’s Areas of Responsibility, which are water supply, water quality, flood control and natural systems. In addition, the project is consistent with the governor’s direction for protecting Florida’s springs, waterbodies and natural systems, according to a press release.
Acquisition of Horse Creek Ranch is consistent with the District’s Florida Forever Work plan and with the Florida Forever Act. The property has been utilized for cattle ranching and other agricultural activities and owned by the Doyle Carlton family for many years.
Some other pieces of property included in the conservation easement buy were:
• 1,882 acres within the Fisheating Creek Ecosystem Florida Forever project in Highlands County. Money came from the Florida Forest Service’s Rural and Family Lands Protection program.
• 663 acres in the Lake Wales Ridge Florida Forever Protection program project, also in Highlands County. It was also purchased through the Florida Forest Service’s Rural and Family Lands Protection program.
• 3,634 acres within the Kissimmee-St. Johns River Connector Florida Forever Project that will create habitat and hydrological connections in Okeechobee County near Kissimmee Prarie Preserve State Park.
This is all good news, because Florida is not making more land.
