If you knew Larry Taylor, you might have wondered how he had time to run a funeral home.
It seems the affable owner of Larry Taylor Funeral Home in Punta Gorda spent much of his time organizing charitable events for everything from Little League to Kiwanis.
Taylor, 57, passed away Monday, succumbing to the effects of a massive heart attack a couple of days earlier. The condolences on Facebook alone tell you how important he was to his community.
In a Sun story by Daniel Sutphin on Tuesday, Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke summed up Taylor’s life when she said “he was the epitome of giving back.”
Taylor was so driven to help his community, and such a fighter, it was difficult for his friends to accept he wasn’t able to overcome his fight to come back from the heart attack that felled him at work. Reports were that he was recovering when he “took a turn for the worse” and died at a local hospital.
His passing is a huge loss not only for his family and friends but several charitable causes that he championed.
Taylor was a leader in the Punta Gorda Kiwanis. He was involved in the Shoes for Kids program and then started a Socks for Kids and Undie Sunday programs. The goal was to make sure kids who needed help had clean socks and underwear.
He umpired baseball games at all levels all over the state for years and organized a Christmas@East program to bring a happier holiday to 250 or more kids at East Elementary.
Stepping up to help those in the community who need a lift is not something everyone can or will do. Taylor was happy to lend a hand. He will be missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.