OUR POSITION: Thousands in our communities have already cast a vote in this important midterm election, and today is your final chance to do so.
If you’re reading this and have not voted yet, and are considering not voting, shame on you. On the other hand, if you’re reading this and have not voted, but plan to, then get going.
Today’s election is one of the more important midterm votes in some time. Control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is on the line along with a U.S. Senate seat in Florida and a decision on who will be the next governor of Florida.
If you’re thinking those races are already pretty much decided and your vote won’t make a difference you could be wrong. What if several thousand people felt that way?
Floridians who have not cast an early ballot or mailed in a ballot can vote at their designated precinct location from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today.
Because of Hurricane Ian damage, some precinct locations have been altered.
In Charlotte County there are six precincts where voters will be going to a new location today. They are:
Mid County Regional Library has moved to the Murdock Circle Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Cir. B-106 Port Charlotte; Port Charlotte Beach Park has moved to Meadow Park Elementary School 750 Essex Ave., Port Charlotte; Port Charlotte Middle School has relocated to the Jarrett Ford Dealership 3156 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; Charlotte County Fairgrounds voters should go to Murdock Middle School 17325 Mariner Way, Port Charlotte; Burnt Store Presbyterian Church voters should report to South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave, Punta Gorda; and Lee Health at Babcock Ranch location was moved to the Field House at Babcock Ranch 43281 Cypress Pkwy Babcock Ranch.
Sarasota County has relocated some polling places also.
Precinct 301 Waterford Sports Club Temporarily has moved to Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E. Venice Avenue, Venice; Precinct 317 North Port Community United Church of Christ Temporarily is moving to the Elections Office, North Port Biscayne Plaza 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port; Precincts 329, 339 St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church have also relocated to the Elections Office, North Port Biscayne Plaza 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Early voting and mail-on voting has been steady in DeSoto, Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Charlotte County, as of Thursday, had seen 52,932 people vote early either by going to polls or mailing in their ballot. Of the 153,332 registered voters in Charlotte County, 29,971 had mailed in a ballot as of Thursday and another 22,932 had ventured out through Hurricane Ian debris to deliver their vote in person at the polls.
Of the 354,745 registered voters in Sarasota County, 115,654 have already turned in a ballot. Of those, 36,827 voted early and 78,827 had mailed in their ballot as of Thursday.
DeSoto County saw 2,437 of its 18,346 registered voters turn out early either at the poll or by mailing in their ballot.
We shouldn’t have to remind you how important it is to vote. Or how American citizens must cherish their right to vote. Even as more and more nations allow people to vote for their leaders it is too common for their choices to be limited or their ability to vote freely made difficult by rules, thugs and threats.
You’ve heard all that before. So what are you waiting for? If you haven’t voted, show the world you appreciate that you can, without fear of reprisal.
