OUR POSITION: A crackdown by law enforcement and school officials could slow down the reported “epidemic” of vaping by students.
‘It is an epidemic,’ Jennifer Sandonis, of Florida Department of Health, said of vaping in a recent Sun story by Elaine Allen-Emrich.
Her presentation to members of Drug Free Charlotte County was alarming, to say the least. She, and others quoted in the story, said the smoking of electronic cigarettes — which can lead to nicotine addiction and worse — is a serious problem among kids.
Vaping has become popular because it is allegedly “safer” than smoking cigarettes with addictive nicotine and because of the flavored juices that are used in the device to make it more pleasant tasting for kids. But the truth is, electronic cigarettes use nicotine that can be just as addictive and present even scarier risks.
Ingredients, often harmful and addictive, can be added to pens used to vape. Those ingredients can include drugs as strong and harmful as fentanyl and heroin.
Sadonis told the group about a female student at Venice High School who was found in a catatonic state after taking a drag on a vape pen. The girl “became dizzy, couldn’t walk or talk. She had to be taken to the hospital on a stretcher. She didn’t know what she was smoking.”
The risk of opiates or cannabis being added to vape devices is real and too many teens are either not aware of the dangers or don’t believe anything bad can happen to them.
Sadonis said more than 15 percent of Sarasota County middle school students and 30 percent of high school students surveyed in 2018 had used vape pens. In Charlotte County, 14 percent of students surveyed had vaped.
According to the Sun story, Kay Tvaroch, head of Drug Free Charlotte County, said middle-schoolers who vape do not believe it is addictive.
Sandy Hoy, who attended the meeting, said a fourth grader told her she was offered a vape pen to smoke.
Obviously, there is a problem.
State law, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, says possession of vaping equipment by anyone under 18 is not allowed — same as tobacco. Anyone caught should be given a citation and fined.
The Charlotte County School District, according to spokesperson Mike Riley, said possessing, using, selling, storing or distributing cigarettes (including E-cigarettes or incendiary devices) is a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Anyone caught with those devices will be referred to law enforcement.
So far this year, according to Riley, there have been 214 tobacco-related incidents on Charlotte County school grounds. Those numbers do not identify which, if any, of those incidents involved vaping. But, the statistics at least show the schools are paying attention.
Still, a crackdown is called for. School resource officers, teachers and others must step up their vigilance and send a message that vaping won’t be tolerated. Same out on the street. Teens and younger seen smoking or vaping near the mall or around school events must be targeted.
Citing teens for vaping may seem like overreacting to some, but it is important to nip a potential addiction in the bud — not to mention enforcing the law.
