OUR POSITION: Violence against inmates continues almost unabated in Florida prisons and no one seems to be able, or willing, to put a stop to it.
As long as we can remember, reports of correctional officers abusing inmates in our state prisons have been numerous.
When Matthew Walker was beaten to death in Charlotte Correctional Institution in 2014, we berated the prison system and the state attorney for not charging the 10 officers involved in the beating. Walker, according to reports by the Department of Corrections and law enforcement, was beaten for refusing to put items away in his cell.
We’ll never know what Walker may have said or done, but he was beaten so badly his face was unrecognizable. The officers who inflicted the beating hid evidence and refused to reveal who did what. None were ever charged — although some were fired before eventually being allowed to return to work.
This week, Carl Hiassen, a columnist for the Miami Herald, outlined the atrocious shenanigans at Coleman Federal Correction Complex in Sumter County near Wildwood. Inmates in the women’s dormitory at that prison went on record (which is unusual) to detail rapes and sexual abuse by corrections officers.
And, as in almost all cases of this nature, no one was charged or even reprimanded.
Hiassen outlined in his column a number of sexual allegations by inmates — some of which were even admitted to by the corrections officers.
The number of incidents and the almost casual manner in which they took place might be astounding to people who have never been on the inside of a prison.
In almost every case, the officers defended themselves by saying the sex was consensual.
We find that difficult to believe and, in the cases where it might have been, it is not difficult to imagine a woman in prison who has to depend on guards for her protection, her meals and her job assignments being afraid to defend herself.
In at least one case, an officer showed his victim the information he had on her home address, her children and other details. That tactic might easily break someone’s will to resist.
But whether it was consensual or not, it was against the DOC’s guidelines and it was wrong.
According to the official policy statement of the Bureau of Prisons: “There is never any such thing as consensual sex between staff and inmates.” That’s pretty straightforward.
According to the Hiassen column, 15 women filed a lawsuit alleging systemic sexual harassment and assault by male prison officers at the Coleman facility last year. Many of them were first-time offenders.
One woman, in an account first made public by The Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times, said she was raped every Wednesday for six months at a warehouse where she had been assigned to work.
Officer Daniel Kuilan, amazing enough, and five other prison officers admitted to their deeds. Another officer, Christopher Palomares, was said to have abused 10 female inmates over time and an investigation found evidence he indeed did abuse a minimum of seven women
But none of the guards were ever charged or jailed.
Prison guards don’t make a lot of money. The Legislature, at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bidding, gave them a raise this past session. Still, the starting salary in around $35,000.
Perhaps they believe forsaking their oath and breaking the law is worth the chance they may lose what is no dream job. But stealing the dignity of a person they are hired to protect is so wrong in so many ways.
Our prison system, one of the largest in the U.S., needs cleaning up.
