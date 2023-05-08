OUR POSITION: The Florida Legislature budgeted a much-needed $3.7 billion to help cities and counties recover from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Sen. Ben Albritton made good on their promise to help Southwest Florida heal from the destruction of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Albritton said before the 2023 legislative session began that he would make it a priority to help businesses and people recover from the storms. He supported Passidomo, a Naples Republican, and it paid off.
While we would have liked to see the Legislature do more to force insurance companies to make good faith settlements with those who filed claims — and are still waiting for money — we applaud the Legislature and especially our local representatives for their work to carve out $3.7 billion from the budget for recovery efforts.
Some money was allocated earlier during the 2022 special session after the hurricanes hit. Most all of that money went to the Department of Environmental Protection for Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant projects.
Through these projects, the city of Punta Gorda received $1,118,348 and the Englewood Water District received funding for two projects totaling $7,750,000. Charlotte County got $13 million for beach renourishment. North Port was granted $471,000 for erosion repairs to Weir No. 123. Sarasota County got another $425,217 for Alameda Isles Stormwater repairs.
John Wallace, press secretary for the Senate Majority, said only counties impacted by the storms would be eligible for this money.
“Local governments can request these funds for repairs (and needs),” Wallace said. He said there are federal matching funds available for some of the projects stipulated in the list of those funded.
The $3.7 billion targeted a lot of infrastructure repairs. But don’t look for the money tomorrow. The just-approved state budget goes into effect July 1. That’s the first day agencies can start tapping into the funds.
Here’s a look at where most of the money will be spent:
• Department of Transportation — Lee County Bridge Repair and Replacement — $75.2 million
• Department of Environmental Protection — Beach Recovery and Renourishment — $106 million
• Department of Financial Services — My Safe Florida Homes Program — $100 million
• Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program — Beach Erosion — $50 million
• Lee County School District School Repair/Rebuild — $17.6 million
• Local Funding Initiatives — $61.9 million
• Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund — $1.4 billion
• Department of Economic Opportunity — Local Government Emergency Revolving Bridge Loan Program — $50 million
• Division of Emergency Management — Safeguarding Tomorrow Through Ongoing Risk Mitigation Act Revolving Loan Program — $11 million
Money already allocated from the 2022 special session included:
• Division of Emergency Management — Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance — grants for local match — $350 million
• Florida Housing Finance Corporation — Affordable Housing for Hurricane Recovery — $150 million
• $60 million to local governments to assist individuals in the areas impacted by the hurricanes with the repair or replacement of housing, relocation costs, housing reentry assistance, and insurance deductibles
• $90 million to fund the Rental Recovery Loan Program to promote development and rehabilitation of affordable rental housing in affected areas
• Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Beach Erosion and Water Infrastructure projects — $251.5 million
• $100 million for local government beach management and erosion control projects
• $50 million for the Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program to assist coastal property owners with beach erosion costs
Senate appropriations include:
• $100 million for the Hurricane Stormwater and Wastewater Assistance Grant Program to assist local governments with the repair of hurricane-damaged stormwater or wastewater systems
• Department of Economic Opportunity — Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program — $50 million
• Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund — $650 million
We’re sure even more money would be, will be, needed.
Local officials need to make their case for recovery funds — especially from the $150 million slated for affordable housing; the $60 million to local governments to assist with the repair or replacement of housing, relocation costs, housing reentry assistance, and insurance deductibles and the $90 million to fund the Rental Recovery Loan Program to promote and rehabilitation affordable rental housing in affected areas.
The money will go fast.
