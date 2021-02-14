OUR POSITION: Lawmakers in Tallahassee are on a path to punish newspapers for aggressive journalism by robbing them of a significant source of revenue.
Republican legislators in our state capitol, who are supposed to be pro-business, want to pass a law to reduce the revenue stream for newspapers — already struggling through a pandemic-induced slowdown.
This is nothing new. For the past few years a bill has surfaced that would end the requirement to publish public notices in a newspaper. The bill calls for allowing local governments to put the same notices on their own websites.
It is a misguided attempt to get back at newspapers that some lawmakers believe have been unfair to them, and it is a bill that will handicap newspapers as they try to build back staffs and publish daily print products after months of hardship because of the coronavirus.
It is a short-sighted bill given the fact that so many of Florida’s older population do not rely on websites for information. The problems with scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination through the internet should be proof enough for anyone how putting public notices online only would discourage many Floridians from searching for the notices which now are available merely by opening up a newspaper.
And, what is even more alarming, it will hurt small community newspapers the most — especially those in the heartland and Panhandle, the weeklies and small-town papers. If they are not able to replace that revenue — which would be unlikely — they could close shop, leaving towns throughout Florida with no local source of information.
The notices we are talking about are important to Florida residents. They would tell you if a gas station or adult business plans to open in your neighborhood. They would give notices of tax increases, special elections, schedules of meetings to rezone property and a slew of government actions that impact our daily lives.
Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, has sponsored this legislation seemingly every year. He would argue the law to put notices in print is out of date and people do not read newspapers today.
A Miami Herald editorial contained information to refute that idea, pointing out:
• More that 1.2 million Florida residents do not have access to the internet, according to a report by Nielsen Scarborough in 2018. Many elderly and minority residents — whom Republicans often target when it comes to voting — can’t afford a computer and the fees they incur.
• In addition to their print audience, newspapers’ web audience is typically 10 times larger than most city or county websites.
• Notices posted exclusively online will only be seen by people who look for them. Currently, people find notices when they are looking for other information in a newspaper.
• Internet access is not as readily available in some rural areas or for some segments of the population.
In a Tampa Bay Times story, lobbyist Ron Book spoke against the bill on behalf of Gannett, which owns 22 newspapers in Florida and the Florida Press Association.
Book made an important point when he said “you won’t put the Miami Herald out of business. You won’t put the Orlando Sentinel out of business. You won’t put the Tampa Bay Times out of business. But you’ll put a lot of the others out of business,” Book said.
Just for the record, this bill will not put The Daily Sun out of business either.
But, it is a bill based more on payback than need and at a time when the Legislature is facing a $5 billion deficit, struggling to get millions of its citizens vaccinated and dealing with rising seas. This is not an issue lawmakers should be spending their time on.
