OUR POSITION: The Legislature wisely added possible changes to condo inspection regulations to its special session this week.
There were a handful of serious issues left unsettled, and mostly undiscussed, in the 2022 legislative session that ended in March. That led to two special sessions called by Gov. Ron DeSantis — the first to address congressional districting maps and the second, this week, to look at property insurance problems.
While drafting an early version of help for homeowners facing double-digit increases in their property insurance bill, lawmakers added a second item to this week’s agenda — the need for more oversight of the safety of condo buildings. It’s a topic they would be remiss to not address in light of the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside last year that left 98 people dead, most buried under a mountain of concrete on the beach.
Tuesday, lawmakers surprised us with a version of a new bill that would give more teeth to condo inspections and more direction on how often a building needs surveyed for safety.
We have no doubt the challenge to come up with a legitimate improvement is a difficult one considering the thousands of condo buildings in Florida and the possibility of massive lawsuits that loom if a similar incident like the one in Surfside is ever repeated.
The proposed changes in state law would include:
• Inspections of condominiums three stories high and above will be required when the building is 30 years old and then every 10 years thereafter.
• For condominiums within three miles of the coast, the first required inspection will be when the building reaches 25 years of age and every 10 years afterward.
• For buildings occupied before July 1, 1992, the first inspection must be done by Dec. 31, 2024.
• There will be two phases to inspections. First comes a visual inspection by a licensed architect or engineer. If no damage shows up that might suggest structural deterioration, no further action is needed before the next scheduled inspection. If structural deterioration is detected, more testing is required to determine if the building is structurally sound.
• After Dec. 31, 2024, condo associations will be prohibited from waiving the collection of reserve funds to pay for routine or additional maintenance and repairs.
These sound like logical and needed reforms that condo associations and insurers can live with.
The problem will be getting it done.
We have no idea how many licensed inspectors there are in Florida, but the sudden push to have these condo buildings inspected will surely be a challenge. Once the initial inspections are completed, however, the 10-year follow-ups should be a simpler matter.
Bills proposed during the regular session were similar in requirements but the Senate and House were never able to agree on the language. One of the big issues was requiring condo associations to build a reserve fund to pay for any repairs that needed to be made after an inspection. There was some sentiment to allow a majority vote by association members to waive fees to pay for needed repairs.
As of this writing, the bill still had to be approved by both the House and Senate and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
We are pleased lawmakers added this to their agenda this week. Regular, required inspections of high-rise condos, especially those constantly whipped by wind and rain on or near the beach, is a common sense approach to keeping people safe — and alive.
