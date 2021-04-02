OUR POSITION: Lawmakers in Tallahassee still cannot find the resolve to improve Florida’s prisons.
There was a lot of bluster by legislators about improving our decaying, inefficient and dangerous prison system. But that was before lawmakers began the annual 60-day session and had to get serious about balancing a budget even with billions of dollars coming from the federal government for pandemic relief.
Recently, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and Senate Appropriations Chair Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland ambushed their own Republican colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee with a plan to trim $140 million from the prison budget. The plan, which seemed to be drawn up haphazardly, would close four state-run prisons — likely meaning early release for hundreds — but otherwise was lacking in detail.
The idea angered Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, who went so far as to make a motion to vote down the entire criminal justice budget proposal, according to a Times-Herald article by Ana Ceballos.
Florida has never been accused of not being tough on crime. What it has been accused of is running a state prison system that does not offer the best health care for inmates, lacks good programs to prepare inmates for returning to life outside confinement and not spending money to train and retain good staff. And, of course, there’s the complaints about prison infrastructure not always performing up to par.
A normal state budget to run the third largest prison system in the nation is nearly $3 billion.
In recent years the prison system has fought to raise the salaries of corrections officers and cut back on long 12-hour shifts that discourage recruitment of staff. Last year, the Legislature did cut those shift times to 8.5 hours at most prisons, but not all. Despite that, overtime costs at the state’s prisons rose from $80 million to $88 million according to the News Service of Florida. Does that seem like a problem?
It’s quite likely the overtime is a result of short staffing because of the difficulty in hiring officers who — instead of dealing with the state’s most dangerous and difficult prisoners — can make more money working for city police and county sheriff’s offices. Until Florida decides it’s important to pay a fair wage to these officers the problems will continue. It’s been reported, again by the News Service of Florida, that 42% of new employees left the Department of Corrections for other jobs within 12 months of being hired.
How can lawmakers ignore that problem and continue to complain about our prisons yet fail to fund them properly?
Joe Henderson, of Florida Politics, points out the issues in the prison system are about to get worse.
In a recent column, Henderson pointed out Florida’s mandatory minimum sentencing laws have led to an incarceration rate 21% higher than the national average. And, because of the pandemic there is a backlog of about 1.2 million criminal cases waiting to go to court this year. That means there might be thousands of people sent to our state prisons this year — a number that could overwhelm a system near the breaking point.
And, don’t forget, Simpson wants to close four prisons and shift that population elsewhere in the state.
What is he thinking? What are legislators thinking?
It’s obvious, they’re not when it comes to where to make budget cuts. State prisons are not the place to start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.