OUR POSITION: A lawsuit may spur the sense of urgency needed to settle on a statewide plan for schools to reopen.
So it comes to this. A lawsuit, filed Monday by the Florida Education Association, to keep force the state not to send students back to school buildings in August.
The suit comes on the heels of a similar suit in Orange County and emphasizes the fear teachers, and some parents, have of going back into classrooms in the middle of a pandemic. The twin suits, and an outcry from educators add to the confusion and highlight the differences of opinion between Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and many, if not most, of the state’s educators.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties have already pushed back the start of school as far as they can under the governor’s orders, Aug. 31. Both school districts are struggling to come up with a plan they feel works best — a plan that incorporates in-person learning with an alternative for virtual learning from home being offered.
The problems seem almost insurmountable.
There are many vulnerable teachers who do not want to take a chance on getting the coronavirus.
They hear stories like the one reported in the Tampa Bay Times of Renee Dermott, a Pasco County middle school teacher, hospitalized with cold symptoms on July 13. The sixth-grade teacher was diagnosed with pneumonia and then tested positive for COVID-19. She died over the weekend.
The FEA is asking for a delay in in-person learning and the formation of a committee to discuss how best to educate students and keep everyone safe. Corcoran, for one, says that has all been discussed already and the state is offering school districts the option of doing in-person or online learning.
The debate over opening schools includes the argument whether or not children can spread the virus as easily as adults. The lawsuit, however, points out that “as of July 9, 2020, the Florida Department of Health reported over 17,000 cases in children under 18 years old, 213 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths.” According to a Sun Sentinel story a South Korea study says children younger than 10 do not transmit to others as easily — although they can do so. But, those age 10-19 can spread the disease on the same level as adults.
Some parents, who can afford it, have turned to hiring teachers to come to their homes. Some may even pool their resources and have teachers team in a “bubble” atmosphere where the children are considered safe and carefully follow protocols to prevent infection.
It seems all sorts of ideas are floating around.
We don’t have the perfect answer.
We do share teachers’ concerns about returning to class too soon. We also understand the parents’ need to work and the hardship of young children having to stay home. And, we learned from the spring semester how difficult it is for parents to become teachers and how distracting it can be to try to learn from home.
What we are sure of is that Florida needs to come up with a plan that can be accepted statewide. We don’t need a hodge podge of plans with different opportunities for schools in hot spots and schools in rural areas, private schools and public schools and so on.
We don’t understand why the FEA’s plea for a committee made up of parents, teachers, Corcoran and others would not be a good idea, albeit an idea that is coming late. We need a statewide plan, with strong input from teachers, and we need it yesterday.
