OUR POSITION: Citizens who are calling for the North Port City Commission to reverse its decision to retain City Manager Pete Lear certainly have a case to make.
It appears the good ol’ boy network is alive and well in North Port.
How else can anyone explain why three of the city’s five commissioners voted to keep City Manager Pete Lear after he embarrassed himself and the city with an affair involving a subordinate? It was a poorly concealed affair at that as other employees complained of special treatment for Lear’s love interest. There were even tense moments when the boyfriend of the woman involved in the affair with the still-married city manager confronted him on city property.
Commissioner Vanessa Carusone — who voted along with Chris Hanks and Pete Emrich to keep Lear — defended the decision. She said Lear broke no covenant in his contract. If that’s true — and we believe there surely could be a case made otherwise — then it was a poorly written contract.
The information regarding the affair was documented in a report from an agency hired to look into the complaints of Lear’s conduct. That raises another troubling aspect of commissioners’ actions when Carusone, Hanks and Emrich voted to speed up the report and then criticized it and picked apart errors that were not noticed before it was submitted.
North Port city commissioners, for the most part, have done nothing in their tenure for us to call them on the carpet. This decision, however, stinks. It is even more disconcerting after reports surfaced of all three of the commissioners who voted to keep Lear were seen talking with him during a period he was relieved of his duties.
While there was nothing illegal about speaking with Lear publicly, or privately, it certainly raises questions about what was discussed based on the vote.
In a story this week by the Sun’s Craig Garrett, a number of residents said they are circulating petitions to reverse the Commission’s decision on Lear. Conni Brunni said she and others are fuming over Lear keeping his job.
“People are very angry and very frustrated,” Brunni, a founder of ABCD, or Accountability=Better Community Direction, said in Garrett’s story.
Brunni said she has filed complaints with the Florida Commission on Ethics, alleging misdeeds relating to Lear’s situation by commissioners Carusone, Emrich and Hanks. Carusone is in her final weeks on the Commission as she terms out and Hanks stepped down to run for a Sarasota County Commission seat, losing in the primary.
We have had no grievance with Lear. Nothing in the short history of his administration rises to the level of us calling him out. Until the affair.
His unabashed campaigning to keep his job while on a five-day suspension was a picture of someone who got caught with their hand in the cookie jar and was desperate to seek forgiveness.
It would have been more dignified if Lear had acknowledged his mistake — which he did to a degree — and resigned his position. That would have saved the commissioners from having to make a decision and given them a clear path to begin a search for his replacement.
Now — unless the petitions work or two new city commissioners decide to take up Lear’s situation when they are seated — the city is left in a bad spot.
How can Lear perform his duties and direct a city staff that watched as an affair between their boss and a co-worker led to favoritism and unbecoming behavior?
Three commissioners, for whatever reason, have made North Port a laughingstock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.