OUR POSITION: North Port city commissioners have a decision to make today that will impact the city's immediate future.
OK, North Port city commissioners, you heard the accusations about City Manager Pete Lear and a city employee under his supervision. Then you did the right thing by going out and hiring a company to investigate.
The investigators talked to people involved and reviewed documents including the texts, emails and records of employees using their key cards to come and go from offices.
You pushed the investigator to speed up the process and produce a report.
Now you have it. All 59 pages of it. Thanks to public record laws, so does everyone else.
It says Lear, your top employee hired to run the largest city in Sarasota County with 68,680 residents and a $150 million budget, violated the terms of his contract, as well as the oath he took as a member of the International city manager’s association.
The violation by the married city manager: engaging in an affair with a subordinate, who herself is in a domestic relationship with a fellow employee, another of the city manager’s subordinates.
The situation led to an undercutting of the city’s chain of command, and a growing sense of awkwardness and even alarm among city employees as rumors of the relationship spread.
It also appears as the relationship played a part in moving forward a plan to reorganize city departments and redesign office space at City Hall at taxpayers’ expense, even to the point of selecting potential new office furniture in an ill-conceived shopping trip.
Further, it presents a view of North Port to its residents and the outside world that has people asking, “Is this what’s going on at City Hall?”
According to a report by Vicki Sproat, an attorney with Sproat Workplace Investigations:
• An employee surprised the city manager in a supply closet with a subordinate employee, only inches apart.
• The city manager and a staff member had a tense confrontation as they circled each other around a table in an empty conference room about the object of their shared affection.
• The manager and his subordinate had an inappropriate text conversation during an important and contentious meeting where the city made decisions it may someday have to defend against a legal challenge.
What are you going to do with this information?
We're sure city commissioners have had been going over all the details in their mind the past few days. When they meet today, hopefully they will be able to make a decision on Lear's future.
If they find this report credible, they have little choice than to seek a path to part ways with the city manager.
The violation of policy would be reason enough, and the series of errors in judgment from a person in the highest position of leadership compounds the urgency of making a change.
If they do end the relationship with Lear it would be wise, with at least two new commissioners coming on board after the November election, to leave the decision for filling the city’s most important position to the next board. The interim team can shepherd the city through the budgeting process and into the new fiscal year.
This is not a situation anyone in the city's leadership expected nor, obviously, wanted to deal with. Commissioners, however, have a responsibility to protect the integrity of the highest office in the city and send a message to all employees that the city has standards and expectations that they are met without compromise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.