OUR POSITION: Completion of the full trail is years off, but individual segments may be moved up in the schedule. Thankfully.
Two months after Sarasota County voters agreed to spend $65 million to extend the Legacy Trail to Sarasota, county commissioners are taking steps to move this project forward as quickly as possible.
It will take a years to build the whole thing, including bridges. But commissioners told staff last week they shouldn’t hold back and wait until everything was in line before moving forward. Individual sections should be paved quickly, before connections are built.
In addition — and this is especially significant in South County — they want the off-road North Port connector moved to the top of the priority list.
That’s a good thing.
First up on the to-do list this month is a public hearing on a bond issue. This should be a routine matter.
The county and the Trust for Public Land (which negotiated the rail corridor purchase from CSX Transportation) also must complete due diligence on the section from Ashton Road to Fruitville Road in Sarasota. According to a preliminary outline, they are expected to close on the sale of those 6 miles of rail corridor by June 1.
The closing will be a huge milestone, one that trail proponents have been aiming at for many years.
Sarasota County has already purchased 1.7 miles of rail corridor from Culverhouse Park in Palmer Ranch (where the trail now ends) to Ashton Road, which is just north of Clark Road.
When both sections are in hand, Sarasota will own just over 20 miles of trail corridor connecting Venice and Sarasota. Also note, the Legacy Trail meets up with the Venetian Waterway Park trail network at the Venice Train Depot. The city of Venice’s trail takes bike riders to Shamrock Park in South Venice and Caspersen Beach on the island.
According to preliminary plans, Seminole Gulf must remove track and equipment by December. Additional design will be done with money from the first phase of bond sales ($35 million). That chunk of funding also will be used for improvements to connections between the Legacy in Venice and North Port.
The North Port section should be a priority, commissioners said last week.
In the November referendum, some $2 million was earmarked for the North Port connector. Improvements eventually will be made to an off-road path in county park land — the exact route to be determined by county officials collaborating with the city of North Port.
That should be a relatively straightforward project. And, as Commissioner Nancy Detert noted last week, moving quickly on that piece will send a message to North Port voters that they aren’t being overlooked, especially in light of the fact the actual rails-to-trails extension is in North County.
A second series of bonds will be issued for paved trail conversion and major improvements. The state also has earmarked $7.5 million in state funds trail improvements, but that money is budgeted for a few years out.
Eventually, parking lots will be created for visitors. Rest stops will be installed at intervals. Other amenities will be added. And, to connect it all, pedestrian bridges will be built over busy Clark and Bee Ridge roads.
That should be the last piece done, though, which makes the most sense, since it should be the most difficult to engineer and construct.
County officials are headed in the right direction with the build-out. Get various sections done as soon as they can be done. Let people in the neighborhoods use the trail in their back yards. Let North Porters enjoy their trails sooner rather than later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.