OUR POSITION: Again, legislators devise ways to limit voter-approved amendments.
When Florida voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment requiring smaller school class sizes, the state Legislature came up with ways to sidestep implementation.
When voters overwhelmingly passed an amendment that designated tax revenues for land preservation, the Legislature found ways to circumvent it.
When voters overwhelmingly passed an amendment authorizing medical marijuana, the Legislature managed to limit the roll-out by banning the most common form of marijuana, smokable plants.
And now, months after voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment granting ex-felons the right to vote, the Legislature, again, is looking for ways to limit the impact.
No doubt you can discern a pattern. It is arrogant behavior that dismisses express public will. It damages overall voter intent by parsing detail.
The object of legislative finagling this time is Amendment 4, which passed with nearly 65 percent of the vote last November.
The Amendment 4 ballot summary said: “This amendment restores the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence including parole or probation. The amendment would not apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, who would continue to be permanently barred from voting unless the Governor and Cabinet vote to restore their voting rights on a case by case basis.”
After the election, Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, acknowledged some legal points would need clarification. But he added, the amendment was “self-implementing.”
“There’s a clear class of individuals who should be eligible to vote without further legislation. … Whatever we do legislatively would be a supplement on it.”
Supplement, indeed.
The proposed legislation would require ex-felons to not only complete their prison sentences, probation and pay restitution to victims — all clearly outlined to voters pre-election — but also to pay all fees and fines, a new wrinkle that was never mentioned. Minor, it may seem, but there’s only one segment of the felon cohort who will be hampered: thems without much money.
Note the fee/fine stipulation is a step beyond what had been previously required when ex-felons had to appeal individually to the governor and Cabinet for restitution of rights. Now, the law would set roadblocks to lower-income would-be voters. Amendment supporters — mostly Democrats — likened it to a new form of “poll tax,” designed to hamper poor people. Good point.
The House Subcommittee of Criminal Justice approved the voter-restriction bill last week. The vote was 10-5, on straight party lines.
No kidding. The equation is simple: More lower-income voters means more Democratic voters, and more Democratic voters means Republicans might lose their grip on power.
After all, in 2018, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis beat Democratic rival Andrew Gillum by only 32,463 votes out of a total 8.2 million cast. In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott beat incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson by only 10,033 votes. Out of 8 million.
No wonder the party in power found a way to insert wrench in mechanism. Not a big one, but enough, perhaps, to make a difference in a statewide election.
