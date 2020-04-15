OUR POSITION: It’s not a case of if, but how much, legislators will have to trim the 2020-21 fiscal budget after the coronavirus has decimated sales tax revenue.
The recent legislative session in Tallahassee went about as well as anyone could hope. Lawmakers were all but giddy after passing a record $93.2 billion budget. The outlook was so rosy they even tossed in $543 million in corporate tax cuts.
Fast forward a few weeks and the coronavirus has ripped open the bottom of Florida’s pocketbook.
Smack in the middle of snowbird season and spring break, the disease forced restaurants, beaches and shops to close. Even the state’s iconic theme parks shut down. The lost revenue in Orlando alone will be staggering.
So what happens to the state budget now? No one can say for sure. But one thing everyone is sure about is they’ll be trimming the fat — and more — in a special session early this summer.
“Obviously the sales tax revenue will not be what we projected when we did the budget,” said Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte. “We’re going to have to dig into our reserves just to finish this fiscal year’s budget (which goes through June 30).”
Grant said the Senate and officials from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office are beginning to look at the numbers now. But, it will be difficult to get a handle on how bad things are until the virus stabilizes and businesses begin to open back up.
“We’ll probably go back in June and look at the (revenue) numbers from March through May and based on that information revise next year’s budget,” Grant said. “We think we know what the reality will be but no one knows for sure. And, we don’t know how much federal aid we may be getting.”
Sen. Ben Albritton, R-District 26 which includes DeSoto and much of Charlotte County, is also in a wait-and-see mode.
“We will have to take a fresh look at all budget scenarios,” Albritton said last week. “The Senate’s data will give us a clear understanding of where we stand.
“It’s fair to assume the budget will come down. That’s just common sense.”
Albritton predicted lawmakers will be called back to Tallahassee in six to eight weeks.
Grant said he’s hoping federal aid, which is up in the air now, can pump some additional Medicaid money into the state to help hospitals and the medical community recover.
“How much that could be and what restrictions will be on it no one knows,” he said.
“This is just me talking but I think there will be a stimulus for government agencies at the local level.”
The big question, of course, is where do lawmakers begin to make cuts. DeSantis, who has line-item veto power, will have a lot to say about where the fat gets trimmed. But it will take a deeper cut than legislators’ pet projects to balance this budget.
Grant guesses some of the water projects the governor was pushing will be in trouble. He hopes the money he was able to get for septic-to-sewer conversion in Charlotte County can survive the cuts.
“There will be a lot of yelling and screaming,” he joked, “but there always is.”
The budget cuts will be painful, but we’re confident the economy will bounce back quickly. Hopefully unforeseen economic consequences from the pandemic can serve as a lesson learned when legislators plan their next budget.
