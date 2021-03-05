OUR POSITION: There are too many reasons to hold off, or kill, legislation to begin designing and buying up land for the MCORES toll road project in Florida.
Supporters of the MCORES toll road project are considering a compromise to the multibillion-dollar, decade-long project. But one compromise being floated — killing one-third of the road plan — makes no sense to us.
We’ve written extensively about the plan. In a nutshell, Gov. Ron DeSantis and several high-level Republicans, including our own Rep. Michael Grant, want to build three roads in Florida that run north and south. They would be toll roads that would eventually help pay for themselves. Gov. DeSantis has already put $700 million in funds in this year’s budget to plan for the roads, according to USA Today.
Supporters make good arguments for the need to take traffic off Interstates 95 and 75 and the potential for growth in the state’s midsection which is mostly rural and in need of an economic boost. The need for better routes for hurricane evacuations is another argument but we contend that is not as big an issue for people who merely need to heed warnings and leave earlier.
Opponents have just as good an argument — better in our opinion. First they point to the state’s financial situation in the aftermath of the pandemic. Even though DeSantis touted our finances as stronger than anyone expected, there is still a deficit to deal with, albeit much smaller than imagined, and there are plenty of areas — like tourism, small businesses and the cruise industry — that need help.
Second, opponents are concerned about the damage to Florida’s fragile environment if we start tearing up wetlands or building roads across streams and sensitive areas. There is no greater example than the proposed southern most portion of the three roads that would impact Collier, Lee, DeSoto and Charlotte counties, cutting through panther habitat — a possible accelerator to make the wild cats extinct.
Third, there are those concerned that money to be paid for much of the land to be purchased for the roadways will only end up in the pockets of already wealthy developers and ranchers — many of them big donors to Republican politicians. And, finally, there has been criticism that the roads would damage the character of historic Black communities.
Also, before hasty decisions are made, Florida might want to see what President Joe Biden’s vast infrastructure plan might offer as far as road-building funds for the Sunshine State.
Even Republicans in the Legislature are urging restraint on the MCORES spending. On Wednesday, Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, said the roads call for “billions of dollars in bonding,” and noted “It’s very, very doubtful that you would have the ability to pay for those bonds with Turnpike monies.” She went on to call the project a “fiscal cliff,” according to the Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau.
The road bill is a moving target in Tallahassee.
The latest proposal is a compromise that would drop the southernmost of the three planned roads while revising some routes and plans for the other two. That idea is backed by a Senate committee that looked at the bill Wednesday.
We like that idea the least.
Of the three roads, the southernmost portion, which would run through Charlotte and DeSoto counties, is the road we believe would be most beneficial.
We’re not sure where this is all headed, but with DeSantis pushing the idea it could be close to a done deal — in one form or another. We hope not. But, if so, we urge Grant and our other representatives in Tallahassee to make sure Southwest Florida’s interests are considered.
