OUR POSITION: A bill proposed in the Florida Legislature to make it difficult to sue a company if an employee or customer gets COVID is reasonable and needed.
Hundreds of thousands of Floridians have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Not all of them can trace their infection. And even the ones who might be able to may never be 100% sure where they got it.
That alone makes for a scenario like no other if a person with the virus decides to sue a business they visited, claiming the business owner did not do all he could to protect customers. The potential for lawsuits filed by coronavirus victims is enormous and a potential windfall for lawyers.
A bill that would provide COVID-19 liability protections to businesses was approved Tuesday in a 14-7 vote by the House Judiciary Committee. Before the final vote, however, three amendments were added to HB 7 by its sponsor Lawrence McClure, R-Dover.
One of those amendments was controversial. According to News Service Florida, that amendment would make clear that if more than one set of public-health recommendations or guidelines were in effect at the time a plaintiff suffered damages, injury or death, the business would only need to show it made an effort to “substantially comply” with one of the standards to be granted legal immunity. Because Gov. Ron DeSantis never issued a statewide mask mandate, opponents argued, businesses that didn’t require masks would get immunity.
News Service of Florida reported the other two amendments would bring the bill closer to what is in PCB HHS 21-01, limiting lawsuits against nursing homes, hospitals and physicians. One of the two amendments altered a proposed statute of limitations. The other amendment changed a definition of health-care provider to include mental health and substance abuse providers.
The Senate version of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, was delayed but it still very much in the picture.
State Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, said the bill is much needed.
“Business owners who were trying to protect their employees and customers should not be penalized by a lawsuit if someone got COVID,” Grant said in a call from Tallahassee.
Grant, who owns Ambitrans and had to deal with how to transfer patients during the height of the pandemic, used his own business as an example.
“We did not always have PPE (personal protective equipment), but can you imagine if we were not able to transfer patients who were on oxygen and so on between hospitals? This was a needed service.” he said. Grant said his business used its own forms of PPE but they were not always what would have been recommended because of the limited supply that forced even hospitals to do without.
While there was much support for limiting or not allowing lawsuits charging businesses were liable for coronavirus infections, there was some opposition. At a news conference earlier this week, Florida AFL-CIO lobbyist Rich Templin said the bill would encourage bad business practices in the future.
Florida’s attempt to give businesses protection against coronavirus lawsuits is a preview of what quite likely will play out sooner or later in Congress. And, if not, then others states are quite likely to join the movement.
We believe any business that operated with no regard to the safety of employees and clients should be held accountable and there will likely be a loophole in the state’s bill for gross negligence. However, the scope of the virus and the hundreds of thousands of infections could tie up our court system and play out over years if it was too easy to file a lawsuit for those who were infected. And, the burden of proof would be extremely difficult.
We believe the Legislature is on the right track with their limited liability bill.
