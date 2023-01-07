OUR POSITION: Florida farmers are facing numerous obstacles and the Florida Legislature is poised to give them some help.
Florida farmers are in trouble.
That’s not news to farmers. And, thankfully, it’s not news to many of our legislators in Tallahassee.
Development — housing and commercial — is eating away at the state’s agriculture land. Foreign investors are gobbling up acres that could feed cattle or produce crops like corn and citrus.
If that isn’t enough to worry about, the citrus industry was particularly hammered by Hurricane Ian.
According to Ted Carter’s The Daily Sun story, on Oct. 17, the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences based at the University of Florida estimated that citrus damage from Ian could reach close to $304 million. And, overall damage to crops and farmland could be as high as $1.19 billion, according to the Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services, the News Service of Florida reported.
Ian brutalized a half-million acres of agricultural land in the state with its Category 4 winds and flooding. Citrus, especially in DeSoto. County, absorbed the biggest blow.
The Florida Legislature has not always made farmers a priority but, perhaps because former Senate President Wilton Simpson is now agriculture commissioner, the problems of people who make a living from the land has their attention.
Senate Agriculture Chairman Jay Collins, R-Tampa, is leading the charge to find help to protect our farmlands. The News Service of Florida recently outlined changes, in a story by Jim Turner, that the Legislature hopes to make.
Collins said he hopes the Republican majority in the Legislature and Democrats will work together to pass legislation that will find answers for foreign competition, development and disease that has handicapped citrus growers.
Collins said, in the News Service of Florida story, that lawmakers have yet to put a price tag on how much money they can afford to funnel into agriculture issues.
“We’re going to figure out what the right number is,” Collins said.
Collins himself is from a farming family. According to Turner’s story his family lost their farm because of “bad economic situations.” So, he has an idea what our farmers are dealing with.
He said he plans to present bills when the legislative sessions begins March 7 that would reduce regulations on things like signs and fencing and move on to bigger challenges like convincing more veterans to try farming and limit foreign ownership of farmland in Florida.
That is an issue he and Simpson have already discussed with members of the Legislature. They say foreign investors own more than a million acres of land in the state as of 2020. A good start, they believe, would be to pass laws to limit foreign ownership of land near military bases.
Aside from helping farmers who rely on the land for a living, Collins wants to give a boost to the oyster industry and aquaculture — an effort championed also by Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, according to the News Service of Florida.
Pollution and other issues have limited production of oyster beds in Florida waters — most notably in the Panhandle.
We have no doubt those lawmakers seeking to ease the woes of state farmers will find a friend in Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, who has a long family history of farming and citrus.
All the signs point to a legislative session that will be good to farmers. And, we might add it’s past time to give them some love.
