OUR POSITION: Changes Republicans in the Florida Legislature want to make to voting laws just don’t make sense.
Florida completed one of its cleanest, best election performances in decades with a near-record turnout last November. So why do state lawmakers believe we need to wreck the system? It makes no sense and lends credence to charges by Democrats that the GOP leadership in the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis are trying to suppress voting.
The two changes that will impact Floridians the most are a bill that would require every voter who wants to cast a ballot by mail to register each year. Currently, anyone can request a vote-by-mail ballot and that request would be good for the next two general elections. In other words, if you request a vote-by-mail ballot now, you would receive it for the 2022 and 2024 elections.
The latest proposal — and things do change overnight in this early part of the two-month session — says you must request a ballot for each election.
The other, even more contentious change, would be to remove drop boxes so people could not put their mail-in ballot in boxes after hours or weekends. This decision was made supposedly because some election officials said they could not afford to have someone man the drop-box at all times.
But there are easy solutions to that — including, as a last resort, just having counties and/or locations that cannot be staffed to shut those site down. But to kill that convenient option statewide is, as one colleague said, using a shotgun to kill a fly.
Another element of the bill, proposed by Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, would allow only immediate family members to collect and deliver ballots for voters who are unable to do so themselves. Baxley claims that would help make the election more secure while others claim there are too many people, disabled or elderly, who have no immediate family that can help. We see that as a problem here in our areas as so many retirees have family in other states but none here.
Most supervisors of election in Florida’s counties do not support the changes. And that is no wonder as more than 4.8 million residents cast votes by mail last November, according to the state. About 2.19 million of those were Democrats and 1.5 million Republicans. That was a big help in making the 2020 election one of the smoothest in Florida’s history.
In a News Service of Florida story, Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando pointed to a history of voter suppression in Florida and the upcoming 2022 gubernatorial election, when Republican governor Ron DeSantis will be on the ballot.
“This is clearly going to reduce vote-by-mail in Democratic counties. … And so, I can’t support this,” Bracy said.
Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, who is also chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, said the bill should not cause the problems many fear but rather ensure “we have the confidence of the voters, making sure it is as easy as possible to vote and as hard as possible to cheat. That has got to be the goal.”
We believe, at best, minor tweaks might be needed to guarantee a clean election. This past election proved, however, that the process needs no major overhaul as Florida was praised nationwide for its performance both in turnout and lack of controversy.
This election reform bill is not needed and smacks of suppression that will not only limit minority voters but the senior voters in Florida.
