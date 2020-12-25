OUR POSITION: Let’s hope we can all consume the Christmas spirit today.
Merry Christmas to all!
And if we may say so, Christmas comes at just the right time.
We can think of no better time in years for all of us to embrace the spirit of the season and its message of peace on earth.
It is probably the second most special day in the year for Christians who celebrate the birth of the Christ child in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago. But it could be a wonderful opportunity for all who want to grab onto the spirit of the season and bring joy to their lives and the lives of their loved ones.
We don’t want to spoil the mood by bringing up what a torturous year this has been. But we can’t ignore the hurt, upheaval and financial and emotional impact of the pandemic. And we would not be honest if we didn’t recognize the friction caused by perhaps the most contentious election in generations.
Christmas is a time to set all that aside. And, in doing so, maybe we can realize the things that sometimes pull us apart aren’t as important as friends, family, our faith and our dreams.
In the Christian tradition, this Jewish son of Mary and Joseph of Nazareth is the savior of humanity. His birth was hailed far and wide and drew the attention of, among others, shepherds, who were tending their sheep. They were said to follow a bright star (which we may have seen earlier this week for the first time in 400 years) to the birth place of Jesus, where they paid their respects.
Later, three wise men — some say kings — arrived bearing gifts for the sacred child.
This Biblical description of the birth of Christ tells of events that led to the Christian church today. The church is centered on the belief that this child born in Bethlehem is the son of God.
Christmas has become a holiday celebrated worldwide. It is a happy occasion for the great majority — even this year when we are dealing with COVID-19, bitter election fallout and financial hardship.
We hope everyone can find comfort and pleasure in taking time for family and friends today. Perhaps unwrapping Christmas presents (if you were able to wait until morning). Or, even if there are no presents, just calling. Zooming or sharing time today with those closest to us should be special.
Our hope is that everyone can embrace the joy of the season and take a piece of that happiness and hold it in their hearts all year long. And when we disagree over politics, or a bill comes due we can’t pay, hold on to that piece of happiness and let it help you through the trouble.
The world is an imperfect place. We will never be able to make it perfect. But we can grab a little bit of the joy we share today and spread it around throughout the new year.
