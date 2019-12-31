‘It was a very good year,” Frank Sinatra sang. And, for Charlotte County and surrounding areas, it was indeed.
Hey, we dodged a major hurricane. That alone is cause for celebration.
But that’s not all we have to be thankful for this past year.
Let’s look at some of the good things that happened in our community in 2019:
Tourism
Charlotte County tourism had its best year ever in 2019. Despite the specter of red tide, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau reported that revenue from bed taxes jumped 5.1% from the previous fiscal year, amounting to $4.3 million. Officials said this was the most the bureau has collected in a single year since it formed in 1997. We’re not the only ones applauding the bureau: In November, it won a marketing award for its campaign telling potential visitors we’ve bounced back from red tide.
Braves
Pardon the pun, but CoolToday Park’s opening in March dawned a brave new world for North Port and the West Villages. Hard to believe it all started with a napkin. That’s how Marty Black, the former West Villages president who departed this year, sketched it out during a meeting with Atlanta Braves officials in 2015. The idea became a nearly $140 million stadium that’s expected to generate 139 jobs and $1.7 billion for Southwest Florida, according to the Florida Economic Development Council, which called it the regional “Deal of the Year.” Although only one spring training game was played there this year, we look forward to many more thanks to the team’s 30-year lease.
Sunseeker
If you’ve driven through Charlotte Harbor in recent months, it’s impossible to ignore the massive cranes looming over U.S. 41 for the Sunseeker Resort construction project. The resort finally broke ground this year, proving many doubters wrong. By this time next year, construction of the first three hotel buildings should be in the home stretch. John Redmond, president of Allegiant Travel Co. and Sunseeker mastermind, expects to be open for business next spring.
Pickleball
In case you haven’t heard, people here like their pickleball. Punta Gorda’s new PicklePlex just hosted the first-ever World Pickleball Championships, which ended Monday. Even if you’re not a fan of the sport, you can’t argue with the $5.7 million the facility is expected to generate for the local economy.
Military Museum
The Military Heritage Museum only moved a short distance to its new home in Punta Gorda this year, but what a difference it made. Looking at the museum’s new 17,000-square-foot facility, formerly the site of the long-vacant IMPAC building, it’s tough to believe it used to be housed in an 850-square-foot storefront in Fishermen’s Village. Considering our large veteran population, the museum finally has a home worthy of its mission.
Aquatic Center
More good news for North Port: The city’s new $12.5 million aquatic center opened in October. Splash away.
Murdock Village (now West Port)
We’ve talked a lot about Murdock Village in this space over the years, so all we’ll say is this: We’re glad to finally see bulldozers out there.
2019 was a good year for the region. We expect 2020 to be an even better one.
