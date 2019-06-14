OUR POSITION: We think it would behoove Charlotte County to take advantage of Sunseeker’s landscaping plans to make a significant impact on the U.S. 41 entranceway to Charlotte Harbor.
Nothing sells better than appearance. Every Realtor talks about curb appeal.
Allegiant Travel Co. is well aware of this. That’s why the company recently unveiled an expensive landscaping plan for its Sunseeker resort in Charlotte Harbor.
As the 22-acre resort blooms on the banks of Peace River, there are plans for a humongous landscaping project, according to a Sun story by Betsy Calvert, that will surely give the impression that its visitors are coming to a Florida paradise.
Consider this.
The plan calls for 150 trees. There will be royal palms, Macarthur palms, areca palms and coconut palms.
There will be thousands — thousands — of shrubs.
And, tens of thousands — that’s tens of thousands — of square feet of grasses.
All this will stretch for a half-mile along U.S. 41, Tamiami Trail, in front of the Sunseeker property.
Did you catch the catch?
In front of Sunseeker property. Not on the eastern side of Tamiami Trail.
Well, we can’t criticize Sunseeker for that. Who would expect them to spend a ton of money to beautify the median or the other side of the highway? They want to stand out. And, they will.
So, here’s an idea.
Why couldn’t Charlotte County, with possibly some help from the Florida Department of Highways, landscape the eastern side of Tamiami Trail. Maybe just for a quarter mile. Just enough to provide those driving into the heart of the county from the south, a gorgeous first impression.
Of course, money would be the challenge. We have no idea the costs, but it would not come cheap.
Charlotte County commissioners have made it clear recently they need to begin tightening the county’s fiscal belt. They are concerned the good times are about to end and they’re looking at a hike in expenses for public safety and infrastructure that badly needs an upgrade.
Still, wouldn’t it be a pleasant view as you drive into Charlotte Harbor to see not only the picturesque Sunseeker resort, but a nice view to your right, with the Peace River and Live Oak Point as a background?
“I have no problem with that (idea),” said County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. “I would talk about it. But, I don’t want to see us in position where we get over-extended and have to lay people off.”
Commissioner Ken Doherty said: “Anything that will enhance the initial appearance would be big plus.” He added he would like to gather more details about Sunseeker’s landscaping plans. But, he said, “it’s not an outlandish idea.”
Money is not the only concern. How much right-of-way the county owns on the east side of Tamiami Trail is a consideration. And, there are businesses on that side who may not want large trees restricting the view of passing motorists.
Still, the overall benefit should be worth a little give-and-take. And, perhaps, bed tax money or money earmarked for tourism could be tapped to, at least, take a bite out of the cost.
We believe the idea is worth thinking about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.