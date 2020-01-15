OUR POSITION: The state's teacher pay plan is a good one. But let's make sure it's done fairly.
In October, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $600 million plan to raise the minimum starting teacher salary in Florida to $47,500 — an increase of about $10,000. This would boost Florida from 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay to second.
However, we're ranked 46th for overall teacher salaries, according to the Florida Education Association.
This sends an unintentional message: In Florida, we're more interested in attracting new teachers than we are in keeping the ones we already have.
It's a mixed signal echoed by many at a demonstration in Tallahassee last week on the eve of this year's legislative session. Thousands of teachers, parents and other supporters gathered to protest a Legislature that does not make education a priority.
The historical lack of funding shortchanges students, they say, and devalues the work of Florida's educators.
But Florida does seem poised for change: We've got a governor and GOP leadership promising to create a better education system, and, as shown by DeSantis' plan, they're willing to put their money where their mouth is.
DeSantis hopes his pay-boost plan will attract college graduates who are reluctant to enter the profession.
Low pay, lack of respect and over-emphasized testing are the main reasons protesters cited for the reported 3,500 teaching vacancies statewide, USA Today reported.
DeSantis said his proposal would "help alleviate this shortage and elevate the teaching profession to the level of appreciation it deserves. This is long overdue, and I look forward to working with the Legislature to make this a reality.”
Sounds good. But there's a problem. DeSantis and lawmakers haven't really discussed what they're going to do for the experienced teacher who currently earns less than $47,500. Will they get a proportionate pay bump? That's up in the air.
Imagine you're a teacher, with a few years under your belt, and you find out the new teacher in the room next door is making more than you. You'll be the next one drawing up protest signs. And rightfully so.
Charlotte County School Board members Kim Amontree and Cara Reynolds will travel to Tallahassee thsi week to lobby lawmakers on behalf of the district. Teacher pay is at the top of their list.
"I foresee this will be the bulk of our conversation with legislators," Amontree said at a board meeting last week.
Aside from better pay, local officials are also pushing for other measures as part of their legislative agenda. Two of these would benefit more seasoned employees:
- Allowing retired school employees to be rehired to work in the district with less hassle. Currently, an employee who goes back to work within a year of retirement faces a penalty against their pension. Charlotte and other districts want this reduced to a month so they can get experienced educators back at schools faster — which is one way of dealing with the teacher shortfall.
- Providing employees who have a certain level of experience with scholarships or loan forgiveness if they seek advanced teaching degrees.
For the first time in years, the state seems serious about doing something to help educators and build up their ranks. But let's not neglect the ones already in the trenches.
