Even those who may not believe, should be able to feel the goodness and mercy today promises all men and women.
Christmas is such a special time of the year. Christians, of course, are celebrating the birth of their Savior, Jesus Christ.
In the Christian tradition, this Jewish son of Mary and Joseph of Nazareth is the Savior of humanity. His birth was hailed far and wide and drew the attention of, among others, shepherds, who were tending their sheep. They were said to follow a bright star to the birth place of Jesus, where they paid their respects to the baby who would be called the King of Kings, even as he humbly lay in a bed of straw in a stable.
Later, three wise men — some say kings — arrived bearing gifts for the sacred child.
This Biblical description of the birth of Christ tells of events that led to the Christian church today. The church is centered on the belief that this child born in Bethlehem is the son of God.
The simplicity, reverence and joy this day is meant to bring us faces threats from so many directions today.
The pandemic has cast a pall over the world for almost two years now. We have lost good friends and loved ones to this virus. We are left agonizing whether or not to get vaccinated and we hear mean rhetoric about the effectiveness of the vaccines and the virus in general.
That same type of rhetoric has been thrown back and forth across the political spectrum since well before the results of the 2020 national election tore a chasm between Americans and even sparked a crowd to attack our Capitol and threaten harm to our elected representatives.
Inflation is taking its toll on working families. Some of you may be weary of threats from America’s enemies. Others are concerned about people coming into our country, some illegally, across our southern border.
There are so many distractions and so much we could worry about, it could easily tarnish the specter of Christmas.
If you let it.
We believe this day could be, at the very least, a time to put aside any differences of opinions and celebrate the goodness every person carries inside. It could be a time to gather with family and talk about good times. To cherish children who innocently go about their lives without dealing with the issues adults feel so compelled to offer an opinion on.
If you’re fortunate to be able to exchange gifts with others today, embrace the meaning of that gift and the idea someone bought or made it for you because they love you.
Smile when you pass a stranger today. Sing a Christmas carol if you know one. Give some hugs.
Above all, remember what we are celebrating — a child’s birth that led to a worldwide movement called Christianity which seeks to bring love to everyone regardless of their imperfections and mistakes. It’s a belief that all people should have hope and look for the best in their fellow men and women.
It should be a joyous day in your life, even if your situation is not the best or what you hoped for.
It’s Christmas.
