We’ve seen the lots being cleared and leveled. We’ve seen the concrete poured, the walls raised, the roofs sealed. We’ve seen the moving trucks and out-of-state tags.
Welcome to Southwest Florida.
We know many of you retired here to our little sliver of paradise, and we welcome you.
Enjoy our beautiful beaches, where sea turtles nest and pelicans dive for fish.
Enjoy our community events, where local foods and drinks along with arts and music are on display.
Enjoy our low-crime, clean streets, where residents walk their dogs and ride their bicycles year-round.
While you enjoy your new home, remember it’s an army of volunteers who help make Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties such unique, wonderful communities.
And as you get settled into your new home, you may feel the urge to step outside, meet new people, and join the tradition of volunteering in Southwest Florida.
The Daily Sun will begin highlighting ways in which you can volunteer through a new feature, called Nonprofit Spotlight. Local nonprofits are invited to write 500 words about their organization, and how residents can help by volunteering or donating.
Did you know you can volunteer by doing simple things: walking the beach, reading to a child, driving a senior to an appointment, delivering meals, etc.?
The Daily Sun has championed the vision and goals of nonprofits over the years because we believe they do so much to enhance our community.
The list of contributions from our nonprofits is long and while we hesitate to begin to list them — for we know we’ll leave some important contributors out — we can give many examples of their work and their accomplishments.
They help provide homes for the homeless. They hand out backpacks full of school supplies for our children. They collect and distribute new shoes each year so students can go back to school well heeled. They plan and produce fabulous fireworks displays on special holidays — most notably the Fourth of July. They patrol our beaches to help support safe nesting for turtles who frequent our shores each year to lay the eggs that produce thousands of babies. They help provide families, who for one reason or another are struggling financially, to pay utility bills and sometimes even their rent. They will paint and even recondition homes whose elderly tenants no longer have the ability to do it themselves. They represent children in our courts and in our foster system to make sure their best interests are being served. Some work to provide food banks to feed the homeless or less fortunate. Others will even deliver food, whole meals actually, each day to those unable to prepare a meal for themselves or leave their home to eat out.
There are so many ways in which local nonprofits can benefit from your kindness, generosity and time. Volunteering is a great way to learn more about your new community while meeting like-minded people who share a common goal of maintaining our community as one of the top places to live in the United States.
Nonprofits can email their 500 words to newstips@yoursun.com. Please note in the subject line that it is a Nonprofit Spotlight. Include contact information on how people can volunteer/donate. One or two photos can be included as well, but first and last names are needed of the people photographed.
