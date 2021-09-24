While it’s not — for now anyway — a major tourist draw, the Blanchard House Museum offers a look at history that is important and needed. We’re so happy it has reopened to tours.
Executive Director Martha Bireda announced the reopening of the museum after it was closed for more than 17 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The closing was somewhat softened by virtual exhibits created by volunteers and broadcast on the museum’s website. But it just wasn’t the same.
The museum, 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Punta Gorda, is the only one of its kind we know of in Southwest Florida that is dedicated to the preservation and study of artifacts related to the culture of Blacks — especially those who lived in Charlotte County. The small home it is housed in was originally built for fisherman Joseph Blanchard and his wife, Minnie.
One of the presentations at the museum is “African Origins of Modern Health,” and features all sorts of medical treatments passed down from generation to generation. The exhibit teaches about herbalists, bone setters, diviners and surgeons and their practices.
Future exhibits could focus on the Ocoee Election Day Massacre of 1920 when a white mob attacked and killed many Black residents in Ocoee, Florida. Or maybe a similar attack on the Black community of Rosewood where whites attacked residents and burned most of the town in 1923.
“There is so much anger and conflict (in our culture today),” Bireda told the Daily Sun’s Daniel Sutphin. “We don’t have to be this way. If we could understand how we got to be this way, perhaps we could make some changes.”
The museum will be open from 10 am. until 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for now.
