OUR POSITION: The recent sale of the old Punta Gorda Library property leads us to believe we need to tweak the rules on selling county property — or maybe even on bidding for contracts.
During a rare contentious episode between Charlotte County commissioners, we have to say Bill Truex was right.
But, Stephen R. Deutsch was also right.
The fact the two commissioners took opposite approaches to the sale of the old Punta Gorda Library doesn’t really mean either was right or wrong.
In the end, by a 3-2 vote, commissioners agreed to sell the property to developer Suncoast Lands of Florida for $567,890.
The developer’s bid won out over runner-up bidder Charlotte Players, which bid $552,000.
Truex was adamant in protesting any notion of reopening the bidding — for a second time. And, he noted, the county would lose its credibility if it did not follow the rules that say the highest bid wins. County Attorney Janette Knowlton reminded commissioners that is the policy and they needed to stick by it.
We agree. You can’t change the rules when it makes you feel good.
But, we agree with Deutsch and Commissioner Chris Constance. For a measly $15,890 (measly by county standards) the county passed up an opportunity to: a) help a local nonprofit grow and succeed; and b) help develop an entertainment area near Punta Gorda’s downtown that could foster other projects and become a regional draw.
We don’t envy the decision commissioners had to make — although in reality, it was clear what they had to do. It’s one of the more difficult responsibilities their job calls for.
The second round of bids were an improvement over initial offerings which came in much lower than the library’s $870,000 appraisal number. Suncoast’s bid was tops then, but the $363,200 offer offended commissioners. Those initial bids gave commissioners cause to turn them all down and reopen the bidding process.
Those low bids were blamed on needed upgrades and repairs, including HVAC/duct work replacement, exterior door replacement and electrical work, for a total cost of almost $239,000, according to county documents. The flooring, painting, ceiling would also need to be replaced, as well as repaving of the parking lot. That work was estimated at another $226,000 or so.
While we have no idea what Suncoast Lands’ plans are, tearing down the library would alleviate having to make those repairs and upgrades. Speculation is Suncoast has plans to build something new — perhaps condos.
Constance said the Players would provide a better opportunity “to have the arts elevated in this location.”
Deutsch said the group would also allow for more community involvement in the area.
But, rules are rules.
We think the rules need fixing.
We’re not sure what the process would be, but there is no reason we can see the county cannot add a caveat that the “good” of the community has to be considered when grading bids. And, or, when two or more entities submit bids so closely aligned (perhaps a percentage of difference could be agreed on), then commissioners would be allowed to go with a lower bid.
We’re all for the county maximizing its profits and taking advantage of all avenues to raise money to alleviate any bit of burden on taxpayers.
But sometimes you have to consider the big picture and look down the road to what your decisions might mean for the quality of life in Charlotte County.
