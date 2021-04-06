OUR POSITION: The potential for an environmental disaster at the Piney Point phosphate mining site should have been addressed long ago.
“Everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong.”
That’s what Glen Compton, director of environmental watchdog group ManaSota-88, said of the old phosphate mining site in Manatee County.
Monday, a team of state and county emergency personnel were working feverishly to prevent a collapse of a reservoir at the site which Gov. Ron DeSantis warned on Sunday could cause a 20-foot wave of contaminated water. Fears of flooding forced evacuation of more than 300 residents.
The worst threat of disaster lessened Monday, until a second leak was discovered. And, while officials were gauging the seriousness of the situation minute by minute, everyone is asking how it came to this.
Phosphate was mined at the site starting in 1966. The company went bankrupt and the property was eventually purchased by HRK Holdings with the idea it could make money off the property that bordered Port Manatee and is now home to 11 other businesses. HRK decided the risk of accepting the phosphogypsum stacks and the acidic water they held was worth the trouble.
Compton claims the worst decision happened in 2011.
“(HRK) accepted dredge material from Port Manatee and put it in the stack,” he said. “That should have never been permitted. That stack was not designed to hold dredge material,” he said. “In my opinion, that is the cause of what is happening now. They had a liner rupture in 2011 and drained its holdings into Bishops Harbor. That harbor suffered more pollution that one time than it should have in a lifetime.”
The levels of contamination and danger of the water stored in three sites at Piney Point differ depending on who is talking. Most agree the stack that is leaking is not radioactive but does contain high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus that can heighten the presence of algae, likely feed red tide and kill fish in the waters around Piney Point. Two other containment areas, however, do contain water that is more contaminated and, if a collapse occurs, those ponds could be overrun causing a more serious spill.
Despite assurance from officials that drinking water is safe and that any spill would be filtered by the ground it must seep through, thousands of bottles of water were distributed Sunday to those living and working within a mile or so of the plant. Also, residents were moved into hotel rooms away from their homes that would be in the path of a flood if the stack collapses as was feared Sunday morning when the situation was at its worst.
Compton claims the state and county have allowed mistakes to be made at the HRK site for years and that “the taxpayers and environmentalists” will eventually be the losers.
DeSantis took a get-tough stance, promising the state will make sure anyone responsible for the Piney Point breach — including, of course, HRK — will be accountable for any damages and the cost of the state’s emergency response.
We believe the governor needs to go one step further. When this emergency is contained, he needs to make sure there is no threat remaining to residents or the waters in and adjacent to Manatee County. That includes finding a solution to the gyp stacks and their potentially harmful contents.
The Piney Point site must be cleaned up and closed down. That much is clear.
