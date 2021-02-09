OUR POSITION: If anyone had doubts about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keeping the championship city’s image alive the National Football League champs answered them in Sunday’s Super Bowl.
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lured perennial All-Pro quarterback Tom Brady away from the New England Patriots, the hype began right away. People were talking Super Bowl before Brady set foot on Florida soil.
Even those who were optimistic about winning a National Football League championship had to be realistic though. As great as Brady is, this team had not been in the playoffs for years. They were coming off a losing season. One player, no matter how great, does not elevate a team from also-ran to Super Bowl champ. Or does he?
Over the course of a different kind of NFL season — one where the COVID-19 pandemic was n the news as often as the players — Brady began to work his magic as much in the lockerroom as on the field. He talked old friend and teammate Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join him. The team picked up another Brady favorite, receiver Antonio Brown, midway through the season. Then, Coach Bruce Arians rolled the dice on troubled running back Leonard Fournette when he was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Team those offensive guys when a solid defense and suddenly the Bucs were nobody’s pushovers. Even after going 7-5 in their first 12 games, they believed.
There are so many people who had their hand in the Bucs’ 31-9 Super Bowl victory Sunday it would be difficult to point to any one of them as the reason Tampa Bay joins the National Hockey League champion Lightning and the Tampa Bay Rays, who made it to the World Series, to help make Tampa title town.
Brady of course gets a lot of credit. The guy has been to 10 Super Bowls, won seven and has been MVP five times.
But crusty coach Arians, 68, and his two coordinators, Byron Leftwich for offense and Todd Bowles for defense, pushed all the right buttons. Bowles’ work was especially rewarding after his team lost to Kansas City earlier in the year and gave up 17 first quarter points. He knew where the weaknesses were and he devised a game plan that held the high-powered Chiefs without a touchdown for the first time all year.
The Bucs were the first home team to play in a Super Bowl and they took advantage of it, despite a pandemic-limited attendance that only filled about a third of the stadium.
Today, all those Bucs’ fans who wondered if they would ever see another Super Bowl champion can wallow in the glow of a dominate victory and look forward to next year when most, if not all, the team will return for another shot at the title.
For now, though, we’ll just set back and espouse all the great things that happened Sunday as our three-point underdog Bucs turned the NFL upside down with a precision offense and a suffocating defense to become one of 14 teams to have won more than one Super Bowl.
Let’s say it one more time,with feeling, Super Bowl champs!
