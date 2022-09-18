OUR POSITION: Waste no time passing local ordinances to ban smoking on our Gulf Coast beaches.
Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, worked hard to get a state law passed that allows local cities and county governments to ban smoking on beaches they own. It was a bill we supported.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 105 in June it opened the door for counties, including Sarasota and Charlotte, to pass their own version of the law and get cigarette butts off our beaches. Venice already has such a law.
So, what are we waiting for?
“This ban has been on our legislative agenda since 2015. It will happen,” said Brian Gleason, communications director for Charlotte County. “We should have a draft of the ordinance in writing by Sept. 27 and a public hearing on the ordinance by Oct. 4.”
That’s great news.
Sarasota County seems a little reluctant to follow suit. And that is surprising considering it was their own senator who championed the bill.
In an email to The Daily Sun, the county responded that: “Sarasota County continues to evaluate House Bill 105, which was recently signed by Governor DeSantis, for potential changes to related county ordinances. As we move through the evaluation process, we’re still asking our beach visitors to pack out what they pack in, including cigarette waste, and to respect others who are also enjoying our wonderful amenities.”
It would be nice if people adhered to this request. Realistically they do not.
The Daily Sun story in 2021 said cigarette butts were the most common item found on Florida’s beaches during the annual International Coastal Cleanup — for the 31st straight year. That is probably no surprise.
Cigarette butts are not only eyesores, but they are a threat to our environment. The butts are made of strands of cellulose acetate, a type of plastic that, if ingested, can harm wildlife.
And, according to that 2021 story, as butts break down on the beach, that plastic gets into the sand and water, where it can accumulate in fish and other organisms. The problem can turn full cycle by affecting humans who consume sick fish.
There are even still more consequences. That same article pointed out that when the plastic accumulates in the sand it can alter the sand’s temperature by collecting more heat from the sun. This severely affects sea turtles that build their nests along all 800 miles of Florida’s beaches, because sand temperature determines the sex of hatchling sea turtles threatening to skew the reproductive cycle for turtles.
We’re sure that people who smoke will feel picked on by any new law that is passed. Smokers in general have been singled out for years for a habit that has proven to be harmful to a person’s health — and that includes their second-hand smoke.
We understand that, and we recognize their freedom to make choices to smoke or not.
The thousands of cigarette butts left on our beaches each week, however, are proof that many, if not most, smokers leave behind a harmful byproduct of their habit. And, it appears pleas to clean up their butts, as Sarasota County asks in its press release, make little or no impact.
We commend Charlotte County commissioners who seem anxious to pass an anti-smoking ordinance on our beaches. We hope Sarasota County will follow soon with its own restrictions.
