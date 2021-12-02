OUR POSITION: We believe Punta Gorda has too much invested in the Freeman House to give up on it now.
Punta Gorda’s rich history is a foundation for the city’s charm and draw to newcomers. When the A.C. Freeman House was damaged by ruptured water pipes and left in disrepair, it presented a real dilemma for the city as far as the cost of repairs.
The home, built in 1903, was donated to the city just after Hurricane Charley in 2004. At the time it was on the National Register of Historic Places. Somewhere between then and now, it fell off that list.
A lease to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce was put on hold after the damage to the house and now the old home sits, as mold eats at its interior and city staff and history buffs wring their hands over what to do.
The estimate for repairs has come in around $1.1 million — which sounds high to us, but what do we know. City Manager Greg Murry said the estimate, with today’s inflation, actually sounds low.
There has been some whispers about just tearing the building down.
That should not happen. And, if you speak to Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, it likely won’t.
“If we did (tear it down) people would be burning our houses down,” Matthew said Monday, probably only half-joking.
Matthews said that while funding the repairs is a huge challenge, she is confident the City Council will ultimately choose to repair the building and return it to its former glory. She indicated there are several uses for the home which could function as a museum and/or location for special events.
“Right now the walls are so moldy and the house is just not in good shape,” Matthews said. “It in uninhabitable because of the damage. And to get it back to standards (including the restraints for rehabilitating a history structure) is going to be at least $1.1 million.”
There are several avenues the city is pursuing to come up with the money — rather than just digging into the general fund or sales tax revenue. One of the alternatives is a grant from the state that splits the costs 50/50. She believes there is a good chance to obtain that grant but there will be no word on that until the middle of 2022. And, she said, the city must work to return the building to the Register of Historic Places list — which will make a difference when applying for any grant.
The History Center, which leases a building from Charlotte County to house and display historical artifacts and documents collected by former historian Vernon Peeples, has also expressed some interest in helping. While no official offer is on the table, there have been discussions, we understand, about a public/private partnership with that group which could perhaps manage the building and schedule events there.
There are at least two other historical groups that could step up and offer assistance before any final decisions are made.
Bottom line is, it appears the city is willing to renovate the structure, not tear it down.
“That is our intention,” Matthews said. “We had the public discussion at the last City Council meeting, so I kinda know where all the council members’ heads are on this.”
That’s good news. We need to hold onto our history. Punta Gorda has always been proud of its history and eager to show it off.
