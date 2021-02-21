OUR POSITION: Is a proposal to change how Punta Gorda Airport Authority members are elected tied to a desire to privatize the airport or just a much-needed change to encourage qualified candidates?
State Rep. Michael Grant’s name keeps popping up in the debate over the privatization of the Punta Gorda Airport.
For months now, the Airport Authority board, candidates for seats on the board last November, Punta Gorda City Council members and Charlotte County commissioners have been been dragged into a debate over a proposal for a private/public administration of the airport. Even after the Authority voted 3-2 to not look at a proposal on privatization, the issue wouldn’t die.
First, a consultant who worked for the airport, approached Punta Gorda City Council members about annexing and taking over the airport — presumably to then privatize it. When county commissioners got wind of the idea it was not well received.
Punta Gorda Council members backed off and the airport consultant was called on the carpet by his employers, who asked why he was doing an end-around on them. He eventually was reprimanded and relieved of his duties although the Authority will continue to pay him through the end of the year to honor his contract.
So, back to Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte.
Grant’s named came up two years ago when he backed an Authority candidate who lost. Rob Hancik, who was being challenged for his seat on the Authority, accused Grant of being behind fliers that sought to discredit him in the campaign.
Grant’s name came up again when the consultant contacted the Punta Gorda City Council. Some believed it was Grant who suggested the move.
Now, Grant has orchestrated a move by the Legislative Delegation to pass a law to change how voters select Airport Authority members. Right now, members are elected by voters in the district they live in. Grant would change that to allow at-large voting where anyone could vote for any candidate.
In an email to The Daily Sun, Grant said the idea has nothing to do with getting “his” candidates elected to the board and favoring privatization. He says since he served on the Authority (his last year was 2004) very few board members have been challenged. He claims in 30 primary and regular elections for Authority seats, only eight of them have been contested. And, since 2010 no incumbent has lost an election.
“It’s like a lifetime position,” he said Friday. “If someone from Englewood doesn’t like the way things are and wants to run for a seat, they could not (unless their district member was up for election). We need to open up elections to people who may be better qualified (or have good ideas).”
It will all come to a head — if not a decision — Monday when the Airport Authority plans an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. followed on Tuesday by a meeting of the Legislative Delegation to discuss the proposal for at-large voting districts for the Authority. And, not to miss the action, the County Commission has rescheduled its Tuesday meeting so it can take part in the delegation’s discussion.
In remarks to The Daily Sun and writer Betsy Calvert, Punta Gorda City Councilman John Miller, County Commissioner Joe Tiseo and members of the authority were all strongly against the at-large voting idea.
Grant has tried to keep a low profile during the months-long controversy. He insists his bid for at-large voting has nothing to do with privatization of the airport.
“Allegiant has blocked privatization,” he said, referring to the veto power the airport’s only airline has.
If Grant does want the airport privatized, there’s nothing wrong with him giving his opinion. Perhaps the privatization — which could mean a billion dollars over 40 years that could be used for any purpose in Charlotte County — would be a good idea.
As far as at-large voting, the arguments for and against have been worn out. Perhaps the best approach to stoking more competition would be to make the Authority nonpartisan or term limits. At-large seats could be an issue for candidates from Englewood or elsewhere. We could see five members all from the Punta Gorda area dominating the board.
We’d like to see everyone put their cards on the table Monday and Tuesday.
