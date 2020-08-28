OUR POSITION: Maybe if people accentuate the positive it will help us get through this pandemic and spiteful election season.
There doesn’t seem to be a lot to smile about lately.
Many of us check the COVID-19 numbers each day, while business owners are still suffering economically. There is a lot of anxiety about sending our kids back to school. Too many people are unemployed.
But there are good things happening. Maybe, if we think about the positive things going on, it will sweep away some of the gloom.
Just recently, Charlotte County’s Tourism Development Council learned its ad campaign and slogan — “Our Best Side is Outside” — won several awards from tourism professionals. The campaign labeled Charlotte County as a great place to visit and enjoy our outdoor activities like boating, the beach, paddle boarding, nature walks and so on.
Marley Smith, an 11-year-old Charlotte County girl, received the People’s Choice Best-in-Show in the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast’s first Summer Photo Contest.
Her close-up photo of a falcon won top honors and was one of 50 images — out of 200 submitted — selected to be exhibited. Marley is going into sixth grade at Babcock Neighborhood School.
L.A. Ainger Middle School band teacher Tim Ostrow reached out to his friends at F.A.M.E. (Friends for the Advancement of Music Education) to see if they could help with band instruments and COVID-19 materials for his students. The nonprofit group raises money to help buy instruments and other equipment for many local schools in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
FAME spent about $12,000 and purchased flute wind shields, bell covers, music stands and drum set racks.
The final section of the Punta Gorda Harborwalk is near completion. The last section ranges from the Gilchrist Park gazebo to the Bayfront Center. When it is finished, bikes and pedestrians will have a paved pathway connecting the south end of the city at Burnt Store Meadows to the historic district.
Much of the walkway will run along Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River, giving users a real sense of what it’s like to live in a paradise like Charlotte County and Punta Gorda. Contractors have a Sept. 30 deadline to complete the work.
High school football season is a go. The Florida High School Athletic Association cleared the way for high schools to play sports starting in early September. Some schools lost games due to concerns of the coronavirus and travel, but prep teams will average around 10 games and everyone will be eligible for year-end playoffs, according to the plan released by the FHSAA.
Speaking of football, the National Football League will kick off in September also, and just this week it was announced that some fans (about 25% of capacity) will be allowed to attend games.
Even more important to many of us is the fact Florida is nearing a plan to allow families to once again visit their loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. It’s been months since some family members have been able to have contact with each other due to a governor’s order barring visitors.
That’s just a small dose of the good news. If you take time to look around you we’re confident there are positive things going on in your life.
Let’s celebrate those positives and try to get beyond the negatives. It will make us all feel better.
