OUR POSITION: Content of several letters to the editor and reaction to those letters from anonymous sources are uncalled for and threaten the liberal policy we have long offered readers.
The editorial board of The Daily Sun newspaper has for decades held firm in its policy that all letters we receive will be published. Very rare exceptions would be a letter that is blatantly racist, sent anonymously, uses vulgar language or is longer than our 250-word maximum policy.
We believe it would be hypocritical of us to claim our right of free speech and limit the public’s right by editing or rejecting their letters. While we have on occasion edited for grammar, spelling or length, we pretty much let the writer say what’s on their mind. And this has led, at times, to criticism of letter writers who don’t always get their facts straight, pen mean-spirited letters or employ name-calling. They often rely on posts seen on the internet or “opinions” they hear on television they construe as fact.
But that’s OK. If they believe it, and write it, we feel it exposes some of the problems we see in America right now with a nation so deeply and vehemently divided over politics.
We very rarely enter into national topics in our editorials. We long ago realized that few people in Washington, D.C., care what a small newspaper in Florida has to say — with the exception of those we send to Congress to represent us. We do, however, delve into state politics at times because we have a closer relationship and impact on the people who represent us in Tallahassee, and we believe voters need to know what is going on there — for better or worse.
With all that said, here is the problem we’d like to address.
Many people who read our newspaper have the skill to take a name and a city in lieu of an actual address, and locate people who write letters to the editor. Those who send us letters to be published rely on us to not print addresses, phone numbers and so on. It seems the deep-rooted distaste for an opposing political party, or another’s views, has pushed some cowardly readers of this newspaper to want to respond to letters they do not agree with. These responses are in the form of anonymous letters being mailed to the letter writer’s address — even though that information is not published.
One letter writer called us recently and said she was scared. She said the letter she received was threatening and mean. She actually considered taking it to the police.
Another letter writer did call the police after she was sent an anonymous letter at home saying some equally nasty things about her and her beliefs. The letter contained the line “nothing worse than lies from Englewood fecal matter ...”
Still a third letter writer said he had received a letter supposedly from former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, which he knew had to be fake.
If people want to get in the ring of public discourse, we are the best ring in the area. If they have a spine, they’d attach their name to any of their thoughts instead of hiding behind anonymous letters. And, we might remind them, that intimidation through the U.S. mail is no joking matter.
It’s disturbing that people seem to be unable to agree to disagree without making it personal. Even before the 2020 election, the attack on the national’s Capitol and all the controversies of the pandemic, people have failed to see eye to eye on our national and state policies. From abortion to taxes, there are diverse opinions coming from more than two camps.
But we have never seen the caustic and malicious reactions and outpouring of emotions that are all too common today.
We want our letter writers to feel safe from attacks. We want them to feel they can give their opinions freely.
While we discuss avenues to address the problem, we hope to continue to be champions of free speech and a community forum for our readers.
