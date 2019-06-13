Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.