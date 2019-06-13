All indications are we’ve finally gone from dry to rainy season, as the thunderstorms begin to roll through on a regular basis.
With thunder comes lightning. And with that comes annual warnings not to disregard the potential dangers.
As if.
A lightning strike is an awesome, frightening thing. Still, humans tend toward nonchalance, and we tend to play the long odds. (The chance of being struck by lightning is 700,000 to one.)
A recent story in the Sun noted Florida is considered the lightning “capital” of North America. Seven of the 20 fatalities in 2018 in the U.S. were recorded here. Nine in 10 victims do not die, but many of those who are struck do suffer long-term difficulties, particularly neurological injuries. And, the three wet summer months are the most dangerous.
Some tips for safety:
If thunder/lightning is in the vicinity, stay inside. If you’re stuck outside, make a bee line to the most solid shelter you can find. Or get in a car.
Remember, the most common factors influencing a lightning bolt are height, a pointed shape and the isolation of the object. If you’re stuck in a field, stay on your feet and crouch low.
Most important, if you hear thunder or see lightning in the vicinity, get inside as soon as possible.
Use common sense. Show respect. Stay safe.
