OUR POSITION: The centerpiece of Florida high school sports: Friday night football.
The preliminaries are over and the real games — the ones that go on your record — begin tonight.
This is Florida and this is Friday night. This is fall. Or, at least, the fall high school sports season.
Are we ready for some football?
Cue the band. Cheer and toss the baton. Smack yourself upside the helmet, pound your shoulder pads. Get jacked.
Football season gets underway this evening throughout the state. In our area, North Port travels to Estero, and Charlotte to DeSoto. Port Charlotte plays at Lemon Bay, and IMG Academy comes down the interstate to Venice.
The excitement of opening night is in the air, but so too is the possibility of afternoon-evening storm fronts. It’s the weather pattern of Southwest Florida this time of year and a perennial problem for early-season high school football. Rain, thunder and lightning.
Rain’s an annoyance, but any visible lightning flags an automatic delay of game. Teams jog off to the locker room. Fans take cover. A bummer, yes, but it’s a critical safety precaution. Just be sure to bring an umbrella and prepare for what may be a longer-that-scheduled evening at the field. With luck, we’ll stay dry enough and safe enough to play through the clock.
The premier matchup this weekend takes place in Venice, where the state power Indians host national power IMG, a private, Bradenton-based sports academy. IMG is ranked sixth nationally in one MaxPreps poll, 13th in another. Venice won the Class 7A state championship two years ago, and lost in last year’s semifinal to eventual state champion St. Thomas Aquinas of Fort Lauderdale, now ranked 10th nationally.
This promises to be big-time football involving top-flight athletes from outstanding programs.
As the Sun’s Vinnie Portell recently wrote, sports-magnet IMG has lost only two games in five years. Whatever the final score, the out-of-conference match-up will prepare the local team for hard knocks ahead, presumably in the state playoffs.
“It gets us ready for St. Thomas Aquinas,” Venice head coach John Peacock told Portell.
“You have two teams (IMG and Aquinas) who recruit nationally and get the best players. So, basically, every position you’re going against is a three- to five-star player.”
That is, the most highly touted high school recruits — players who will go on to major college football programs and, possibly, the NFL. On the IMG side, players have already made commitments to play college football at LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and USC. Say your saw them here first.
The reality, though, is that for all but a few, Fridays will be the pinnacle of their sports experience. The glory days.
This year, the Charlotte Tarpons and Port Charlotte Pirates move into Class 6A-District 12. Lemon Bay’s Manta Rays have dropped down to Class 4A, which should help the smaller-sized school (with a roster of less than three dozen players) better compete.
And that’s what Friday night is about: competition. Win, lose or suspended by lightning, Friday night football is an opportunity for athletes to shoulder their family’s pride and their community’s hopes. It’s also about the wider community: the coaches, parents and friends, tuba and trombone players, cheerleaders and pep squads.
All part of the culture of Friday night in Florida. Has been for years. Will be for many more, we suspect.
