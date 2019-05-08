OUR POSITION: The Florida Legislature’s attempt to pass a comprehensive justice reform bill fell short of expectations and needs.
Our hopes were high two weeks ago when we wrote that Florida lawmakers were serious about new rules that would cut back on the state’s almost 100,000 prison population, save the taxpayers money and reunite families while giving felons a second chance. We were disappointed the legislation that passed fell well short of the rhetoric.
The state’s $2.4 billion annual expense to house inmates — many of them serving drug sentences — is a burden on the budget. Some lawmakers, especially Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, wanted to do something about that.
Some of the recommendations we agreed with included allowing judges to have more leeway in drug sentencing, especially for minor offenses. Florida’s mandatory guidelines for drug dealing have put small-time street dealers behind bars for decades. With the right counseling, rehabilitation and the opportunity to learn a trade or skill that could earn them a good living, there is no reason they should be spending their life behind bars. Many of those in prison could be what’s missing in single-parent families.
There were ideas floating around in the Legislature that would have reduced mandatory sentencing from 85 percent to 65 percent of the sentence. That reduction would carry stipulations that included non-violent behavior and rehabilitation in prison.
One more change that was in and out of the language in the final bill would have been to retroactively reduce sentencing for those who were sent to prison under much tougher laws 10 and 20 years ago when the state — and the nation — was all about getting tough on crime and stamping out the drug trade.
We’re not saying you should look the other way with a wink at drug activity. It’s a scourge on our nation. But taking people, like those typically known as street runners — people who felt that was the most lucrative way to feed their families — and putting them behind bars for 30 years is out of whack with sentencing for other, more serious crimes.
Thanks to lawmakers like Brandes, the Legislature did make some positive progress on prison reform.
Trying to imitate the federal guidelines that President Trump and others pushed for, Florida passed laws that should help reduce the prison population, albeit not by the numbers we need or hoped for.
Lawmakers raised the value of stolen merchandise that constitutes a felony crime from $300 to $750. The House was waving a $1,000 limit at the Senate but that number fell by the wayside during final negotiations.
The new laws also curtailed significantly the use of drivers’ license suspensions as a criminal act that caused people to lose out on job opportunities by not being able to drive. Other changes included expanding the inmate reentry program, stopping the automatic transfer of juveniles to adult court and reducing roadblocks to occupational licensing for felons.
Advocates for more sweeping changes were disappointed, as were we.
But we must appreciate the advances made and the changing attitudes among lawmakers for justice reform. Perhaps, if they make another stab at it next year — and we’re betting they will — even more progress can be made to reduce the nation’s third-largest prison system.
