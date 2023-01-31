OUR POSITION: Too few people are trying their best to solve the affordable housing crisis.
Even the most hardcore opponent of growth in the state would agree there’s a desperate need for affordable housing here.
That level of unanimity might lead you to think that lots of people in government are working hard to make the shortage go away.
You’d be wrong.
The problem gets little more than lip service, and lip service has yet to build even one affordable dwelling.
The reasons are plentiful, including a Legislature with a long history of raiding housing funds for other purposes; laws that favor developers, including a relatively new one that essentially doomed affordable housing quotas; and residents who are willing to put affordable housing anywhere, as long as it’s not near them.
That new law has already had an impact locally, with developers asking the Sarasota County Commission either to be released from a requirement to provide affordable units or to receive the compensation the state now requires the county to pay if it insists on enforcing it.
They get released.
One developer at last week’s Sarasota County Commission meeting didn’t go that far, instead using the law as leverage to ask to adjust the definition of affordable.
Rather than make units available to families who earn 80% and 100% of area median income, it wanted to use 100% and 120%.
Commissioner Nancy Detert asked what the rent would be for two people at 100% of AMI and was told the units wouldn’t be rentals. The projected sales price would be about $350,000, she was told.
With 90% financing, that would require a down payment of $35,000 — a year’s income, or more, for people being squeezed by rising rents.
Later, during discussion of a proposed apartment development near the Rookery, Detert asked the same question. Rent there for two people making 80% of AMI — which is $55,280 a year — would be about $2,200 a month, she was told.
To keep their rent at the recommended one-third of their income, they’d need to earn just under $80,000 a year.
Affordable? Doubtful.
Detert voted against it.
Though she’s seen numerous projects with an affordable housing component, she’s not seeing any actual affordable housing, she said.
She said she’s going to be a “no” vote on such projects “until I start to see some progress.”
Unfortunately, she’s a lone voice; no other commissioner shared her point of view. In fact, at least one is flat-out opposed to the government being involved in affordable housing.
“The free market is going to dictate affordable housing, not a three-ring binder in this building,” Commissioner Mike Moran said, adding that the option of building “half units” of 750 square feet would “hopefully” drive down rental prices.
That’s the kind of thing we mean by “lip service.”
Charlotte County commissioners are at least taking a stab at the problem. In their five-year budget projections they plan to add 200 new affordable housing units per year, according to Gordon Burger, county budget director.
Even that’s not near enough.
We’re not economists, but we’re pretty sure that current prices won’t come down, if ever, unless supply exceeds demand by a significant amount for a significant time.
We don’t see that happening as long as there’s money to be made in the free market selling units at full price, and we doubt Moran does either, if “hopefully” is the best he has to offer.
Maybe it’s just us, but we can’t reconcile government’s responsibility to provide for the welfare of its residents — all of its residents — with “hopefully.”
