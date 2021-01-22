OUR POSITION: John Lloyd wasn’t about to let Martin Luther King Jr. Day go by without some kind of celebration.
“Big” John Lloyd is known for a lot of things. He had a successful career as a Punta Gorda city employee. He was — and, when he wants to be, still is — one of the go-to cowboys when local ranchers need a hand. He is a barbecue chef extraordinaire who still cooks up his special recipe on most weekends and when called on to cater local events.
But most of all, he’s a conduit for goodwill in his community. He never shies from work if it can make a difference, draw people together or set a good example for kids in Punta Gorda.
Monday, he proved that once again.
It didn’t set well with Lloyd when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and other festivities. He, and others, believed there should be some sort of celebration. Something needed to be done to serve King’s legacy of unity and peace.
So Lloyd — who was a regular participant in the MLK Day parade every year, riding his horse and cracking his whip — got to work. And, thanks to his special relations with the people who call the shots in the city and others he put on a special outing at the Carmalita Horse Arena in Punta Gorda.
There were horses and ponies, hay rides, live music and, of course, Lloyd’s special barbecue.
And once again proving that Punta Gorda is a town that embraces its entire population, there were city officials and police officers, including Police Chief Pam Davis, who showed up and supported the event in any way they could.
Lloyd got a lot of support from True Holiness Church of Living in Punta Gorda.
“A common thing of unity brings us all together (today) and if you look around and see the people out here, they’re all from different walks of life,” said Pastor Clifton McNealy, of True Holiness.
It was an astute observation.
“It’s really fun to see everyone get together,” City Councilman John Miller said in Daniel Sutphin’s story for The Daily Sun.
Chief Davis echoed our sentiments about the special town Punta Gorda is when she said: “Punta Gorda is so different from other places — there’s always support for each other in every part of the community.”
Monday’s event was the second year in a row Lloyd has organized the celebration, and he said he hopes to be able to do it again in 2022.
We’re proud the City of Punta Gorda has always recognized the role and contributions of its Black community and proves that time and time again by its show of unity. That happens all year long in the city — not just on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Yet it was such an appropriate day to come together.
Kudos to Lloyd and all those who helped make Martin Luther King Jr. Day special, pandemic or not.
