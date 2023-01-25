OUR POSITION: All Florida law enforcement agencies should have a policy and plan in place to address an active shooter incident.
It’s nearly impossible for anyone — especially those who lived in Florida at the time or who have kids in school — to forget Feb 14, 2018 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
That’s the date 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz walked into the high school in the Miami suburbs and randomly opened fire on students and faculty, killing 17 and wounding another 17 before he casually blended in with evacuating students and temporarily escaped. He was arrested about an hour later in Coral Springs and has since pled guilty to the horrible crime.
Bitter reaction to the Valentine’s Day massacre pushed the Florida Legislature and Gov. Rick Scott to pass some gun legislation. The criticism of the lack of action by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office sparked an investigation of police action and inaction.
Police were criticized for not recognizing the threat Cruz posed despite information about his threats and erratic behavior. There was also criticism leveled at police who stayed outside the school while students and faculty were being killed.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was eventually removed from office and a state-appointed commission to investigate the shooting called for school districts to improve security and for police departments to enact a policy to prepare for any such incidents.
That commission will present a bill to the Florida Legislature next month that calls for all agencies in Florida to have a plan for action in the case of an active shooter in a public facility like a school.
We’re pleased that all our local police agencies are ahead of the curve in enacting an active shooter policy.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has trained its deputies to head toward the threat in all scenarios, according to an e-mail in response to our question.
“Depending on the location, time, and situation, that response would vary,” Claudette Smith, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office public information officer said in the e-mail. “The priority is to neutralize the threat following the appropriate CCSO Use of Force Continuum, to eliminate the act of further violence.
“This may include the evacuation from the threat area and/or directly confronting the subject(s) and employing the appropriate force. Once the threat has been contained, captured, or neutralized, and there is no longer an imminent threat to person(s), members are able to focus on potential medical needs, gathering intelligence, and other logistical tasks.”
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said his team also has a plan in place.
“We have a very robust Active Shooter policy and an annually reviewed Critical Incident Response Plan (CIRP). Both provide guidelines for responding to an active shooter case,” Hoffman said in an e-mail.
“We follow the ‘single officer response’ model that specifically dictates the response to this type of incident which includes engaging an active shooter immediately upon arrival even if you are the only deputy on scene.”
That policy sounds especially solid considering the Parkland inaction that drew so much criticism.
Hoffmann said some of the details of the plan are not subject to open records laws so as not to tip any would-be assailant off.
But, he added that “in 2023 we will be selecting and training county paramedics in a TEMS (Tactical Emergency Medical Services) program to integrate with our SWAT team to provide more immediate medical care.”
SCSO sponsors in-service training for personnel once each year and the SWAT team does a separate annual training class.
“Each of these training sessions are followed by a debrief on what we need to change and where we can do better,” Hoffman said.
Nicole Celotto, with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, said they have a policy not to reveal anything about their active shooter policy.
“However, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement and corrections staff prepare for situations such as mass shootings through educational and situational trainings multiple times each year through four firearm qualification assessments and one annual assailant response training,” she said.
It’s good to know the state won’t have to call on our local agencies to draft a plan. They’re on top of it.
