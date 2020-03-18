OUR POSITION: Local chambers of commerce are stepping up in this caronavirus crisis to give their members information, help they need.
When a business joins a local chamber of commerce they often do so after they're promised "we'll be there for you."
As the caronavirus pandemic sweeps across the U.S. and threatens our health, our economy and life as we know it, the local chambers of commerce are keeping that promise.
"Right now everyone is being positive," Teri Ashley, executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday. "Most of our members began preparing last week, trying to stay ahead of the curve and making accommodations for customers."
The Charlotte County Chamber has been one of the leaders in an effort to protect its members.
"We started collecting information last week from our restaurants and retail members," Ashley said. "We wanted to know if they will offer online ordering or pick-up service. We began posting that list on our website yesterday. We will keep that list updated (as things change).
"We also sent out an e-mail blast to all our subscribers and posted the list on Facebook. The response has been phenomenal. And, most important, the list was being shared."
Ashley said the list includes every eatery from ice cream shops to some of the bigger restaurants in Charlotte County.
The chamber didn't stop with that list. It posted state guidelines from the Florida Restaurant Association to help restaurant owners understand protocols they must follow now.
She made a point of saying it's not just about restaurants.
"Our retailers are losing traffic too and we are letting people know you can go online and buy gift cards and shop with local vendors. You can even buy a car online."
And, even if you are not a chamber members, you can get the information.
"We have a new category called business information membership that is free to any business that wants to get these updates," Ashley said.
Peter Keating, with the Small Business Administration, is in his office every day taking phone calls to help business owners file applications for bridge loans. Keating said a business with two or more employees, up to 100, can seek a loan up to $50,000, and in rare cases $100,000, to pay employees and help get through the next couple of months. His office is in the Punta Gorda headquarters of the Charlotte Chamber.
Meanwhile, the North Port Chamber of Commerce is keeping its website updated with cancellations and updates from Florida's health offices and Visit Florida. Executive Director Bill Gunnin has also set up virtual online meetings to replace the monthly luncheons for chamber members. Those meetings will cover topics related to the virus pandemic and how businesses can deal with it.
"Our April meeting with be with (a person from Orlando) who will talk about virtual methods to help your business," Gunnin said. "And next week we will have daily half-hour online seminars on things like hot deal promotions and other ideas to help businesses get through this."
The Englewood Chamber has created a website that will help people locate restaurants that are open and those that will offer carry-out, curbside or delivery options for food. That website is EnglewoodTakeOut.com. Right now, according to the chamber, there are about 40 restaurants listed on the site and, in most cases, you can place your order online.
The Punta Gorda Chamber has closed its offices to help prevent the spread of the virus but remains active. It is sending out regular updates on state and local issues in email blasts to its members and offers information on its website about cancelled events.
Kudos to all the chambers for their efforts to help members navigate a crisis like none most have ever seen.
