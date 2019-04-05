OUR POSITION: Once again, Florida Legislature moves toward preemption of local control.
Plastic straws are handy items.
So convenient, National Geographic reported recently, that some 500 million straws supposedly are used every day throughout the world.
Handy and disposable. One study, according to National Geographic, claims as many as 8.3 billion plastic straws are scattered on beaches worldwide.
Then comes reports of wildlife harmed by plastic items: plastic bags, plastic six-pack rings, plastic straws. One pathetic viral video shows rescuers trying to extract a plastic straw from the nostril of a sea turtle.
Tugs at the heart strings. A lot of heart strings, it turns out.
On trips to the beaches around here, we haven’t noticed plastic straws to be a particularly obvious little problem. Cigarette butts, yes. But straws don’t seem to be clogging the shoreline.
Nevertheless, straws are now the posterized enemy of environmental groups advocating against disposable plastics. Seattle was the first U.S. city to ban plastic straws and utensils in 2018. Other West Coast cities have fallen in line: San Francisco, Oakland and Malibu. Portland will soon fine restaurants $500 if they automatically give patrons plastic straws or utensils.
When does it end? So what’s a sensible politician to do?
If they’re in the Florida Legislature, try to cut it off as early as possible with a sweeping measure intended to stop the movement before it catches hold.
That’s the idea behind a measure from Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Elkton, which would place a five-year moratorium on local ordinances that ban disposable plastic straws. Hutson’s bill would give the state Department of Environmental Protection five years to study the impact of plastic straws on wildlife and the environment. The measure passed the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee last month.
This is just another affront to the idea of local control and the constitutional concept of home rule for Florida cities and counties. It surfaces from time to time when local governments begin to enact local regulations that conflict with the wishes of business and industry. Legislative “preemption” in the form of a state “study” was used back in 2008 to thwart local bans of Styrofoam and plastic bags, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. That’s five years for a simple study.
The straw ban is catching on. Bans are in place, or are being phased in, in Delray Beach, Coral Gable, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Nationally, cities are responding. Big business too: Disney, McDonald’s and Starbucks have committed to eliminating single-use disposable straws.
Justifying his preemption measure, Hutson labeled the local laws “government overreach.” He’s right. But it’s state government overreach.
A time-honored conservative principle holds that governments closest to the people tend to govern best. Local governments. In this and other cases, concerned individuals approach local elected officials and make a pitch for regulations they feel strongly about. Local governments respond, yea or nay.
That’s how it’s supposed to work: government of the people. Government responsive to local people.
Why is it that, when it comes to matters affecting big business and their lobbyists, that ideal is so easily discarded by the nanny-ish state?
