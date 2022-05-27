OUR POSITION: It was comforting and impressive to see the quick reactions from local law enforcement agencies to focus on the safety of our children after the Texas mass school shooting.
The heartbreaking tragedy of 19 elementary school children being shot to death in Texas drew condemnations and speedy reactions from local law enforcement agencies Wednesday.
In Sarasota and Charlotte counties, plans were made to have extra police patrols around schools until they let out for summer vacation.
“We will be coordinating our SCS police force and local law enforcement agencies to provide an enhanced presence on our school campuses,” said a message sent to parents of Sarasota school children from the Sarasota Schools Police Department.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Punta Gorda Police also chose to take extra precautions.
“My heart breaks for the families and friends of the victims, children and educators, and for the countless others who survived the carnage and will now cope with the trauma that follows,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in a news release. He said there will be “extra patrols” around campuses “for the remainder of the school year.”
“Please know that our school resource officers are well-equipped and trained to take necessary action against any threats of violence,” Prummell said. “I would also remind parents to let their kids know the importance of sharing information with the SROs that may indicate a potential threat. Whether it’s an actual threat, a joke, or someone being bullied, it all matters and needs to be investigated.”
Punta Gorda Police also have assigned extra patrols.
“Please be aware that the Punta Gorda Police Department will have extra patrols around and inside our schools for the remainder of the week to ensure the safety of our students and faculty,” was the Facebook message posted by Punta Gorda Police.
