OUR POSITION: High school athletes in numerous sports gave us reason to be proud as the fall season wraps up and area schools turn their attention to winter sports.
With just a couple of outcomes to be decided this weekend, athletes at Lemon Bay, Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Venice, DeSoto and North Port high schools saw all their hard work and focus pay off this fall season. We salute them today.
Lemon Bay and Venice high schools are still chasing a state championship in football. Lemon Bay is making history as the Manta Rays have yet to lose a game. The No. 2-seeded Mantas will welcome No. 3 Clewiston to Englewood for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday in hopes of advancing in the playoffs.
Venice, a perennial gridiron power, will put its championship aspirations on the line when it hosts No. 4 Riverview on Friday.
While those two teams are still alive and fighting for a state title, we can’t overlook the success of other prep football teams.
DeSoto County made a huge turnaround in its program under first-year Coach Sam Holland. The Bulldogs, who did not win a game last year, had a winning season and topped it off with a big win over rival Hardee County, 14-8, for the team’s fourth straight victory. Holland surely has the team on its way to more success in the years to come.
Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools had up-and-down seasons but the Tarpons made the playoffs before losing a first round match to a powerful Naples High team. Port Charlotte just missed the playoffs but finished with a winning season.
Volleyball teams also excelled this past fall season. The Lemon Bay girls tied a school record for wins with 26, against only two regular season losses. They won their way into the regional finals for the first time in 14 years.
The Venice High girls volleyball team also made its way to the regional finals.
In golf, the Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay boys won their district tournaments. Eddie Lainhart, of Port Charlotte, won a spot in the 2A state tournament along with Jackson Adams of Venice High in the 3A division. The Lemon Bay girls, Venice High boys and girls all advanced to regional tournaments.
The Venice High boys swim team finished second in the state meet behind an outstanding performance by Amadeusz Knop, who helped Venice medal in four events. Charlotte High boys swim team finished seventh in the state meet with Charlie Plaisted taking a second place in the 100 fly race.
Lemon Bay boys cross country team won its district championship while its girls team, the Venice boys and girls, Charlotte’s boys and girls, the North Port boys team and Port Charlotte boys team all advanced to regional competition.
Port Charlotte’s Tyler Wadsworth was the star of the sport when he took a seventh place in the state cross country meet, finishing just over 30 seconds behind the winner.
Anyone who commits to sports in high school knows the work that goes into it. Not only is it physically demanding but the time that is needed to hone their abilities, practice and go to games is a huge challenge for high school students who have to balance athletics with academics — not to mention the normal social life of a teenager.
High school athletes, take a bow. Your work ethic makes us proud.
