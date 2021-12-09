OUR POSITION: Proactive programs to attack addictions seem to be paying off for Sarasota and Charlotte sheriff’s offices.
When it comes to drugs, fentanyl is a killer. That has been proven over and over these past few years since the synthetic opioid became a favorite of users and a popular ingredient to mix with other drugs.
When the Florida Department of Law Enforcement revealed its numbers for drug-related deaths in the state, Charlotte County stood out for low numbers while Sarasota County’s numbers were subdued considering the large district it covers.
Sarasota’s District 12 reported 224 deaths blamed on drugs in 2020 — nearly all including fentanyl. And, while that seems like a lot, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman pointed out that those are district-wide numbers and include Manatee and DeSoto counties.
Charlotte County, a one-county District 22, reported 26 deaths from fentanyl. Those were the lowest numbers of any district in the state.
We thought it was appropriate for Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell to crow a little about the low numbers — although he agrees even one death is too many.
“My office takes a proactive approach to combating all illegal drugs in our community,” Prummell said in a statement released to The Daily Sun.
Prummell pointed out the potency of fentanyl and the extra danger it presents.
“(It) is 80 – 100 times stronger than morphine. It is currently among the deadliest of all illicit substances and we have recently seen situations where dealers and traffickers are mixing fentanyl with other drugs, causing unintentional overdoses,” he said.
“To combat this, my deputies carry Narcan with them, which can counteract the effects of opioid overdose. This has proven to be a successful life-saving tool because many times, deputies are first on scene to an overdose situation.”
The CCSO has worked with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Punta Gorda on programs to help addicts recover from their hunger for drugs. While it is difficult to assess how much that program may have impacted number of deaths, it is a one that surely is making some difference in the lives of those arrested for drug use or possession.
“I believe our dedicated Overdose Investigations Team — focused on finding and stopping narcotics at their source – and our proactive stance on drug treatment and recovery has resulted in fewer deaths in our county,” Prummell said.
Hoffman oversees similar programs in Sarasota County and said, despite the higher number of deaths, he believes those tactics are also making a difference.
“We have had a spike here, but I know our efforts and when you look at the FDLE report and realize it includes Bradenton and all of Manatee County it (reduces the impact on Sarasota County),” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said FDLE’s numbers show Florida’s drug-related deaths increased by 17% in 2020 with 5,302 — more than double the number from 2018. The worst area was District 17 which is Fort Lauderdale, where 642 deaths were attributed to drugs. District 15 (West Palm Beach) had 634 deaths and District 6 (St. Petersburg area) reported 591. The Fort Myers area reported 288 deaths, just ahead of Sarasota’s District 12 numbers.
“I think we stemmed the tide a lot with the injectable (antidote) we use,” Hoffman said. “We were first in state of Florida to get grants to cover that program.
“(Fentanyl) deaths are sometimes difficult to prove or prosecute because so many other substances are mixed with it,” Hoffman said of efforts to go after dealers. “Prosecutors don’t know who sold all the drugs found in the (victim’s) system.”
Hoffman and Prummell both indicated they will continue to prioritize stopping the flow of drugs in their jurisdictions and look at even more programs to help addicts.
