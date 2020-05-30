OUR POSITION: There won’t be a lot of fireworks this Fourth of July, but let’s make sure the displays in North Port and in neighborhoods are done safely.
Don’t blame city officials in North Port if they put up a “not welcome” sign — at least for one day.
Following an expected announcement this week that fireworks will not happen in Punta Gorda, it looks like North Port’s planned Fourth of July spectacle is all we have. And that could create a problem.
Fireworks are a regular annual attraction for those who want to let freedom ring — or explode — each year in Southwest Florida. The coronavirus pandemic has curtailed that celebration, however.
The Sunrise Rotary in Englewood and Smuggler’s Enterprises in Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte had to give up their fireworks plans for lack of a permit, money and for fear of spectators’ health. With so many businesses shut down in March and April, it was just not feasible to go to the normal supporters and ask for money, especially considering the short window for collections. There are too many business owners struggling to open back up and too many employees out of work to pass the plate for a fireworks show.
It didn’t help when the Sunrise Rotary was not able to get a permit from Sarasota County in time to begin raising the $20,000 to $30,000 needed for the annual show.
On top of all that, there are concerns over large crowds gathering shoulder to shoulder to watch the show.
Another possible fireworks show, put on each year by the Charlotte Stone Crabs minor league baseball team is also off since — at least right now — the baseball season is on hold.
That leaves North Port, and the city is making every attempt to pull off a safe fireworks display. City officials will light up the skies from North Port High School while asking everyone to stay in their car and not mingle.
It’s a good plan. The concern is that hundreds of people who usually go to Punta Gorda and Englewood will converge on North Port. Talk about a traffic jam.
Maybe everyone should just let North Port residents enjoy the show this year. Is that discriminating?
And, there is one more scenario that could be a problem.
For the first time in years, the state of Florida is allowing people to purchase fireworks to shoot off on the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
With no commercial fireworks show, we can imagine all the amateur shows that will be lighting up our neighborhoods.
We better prepare for howling dogs, loud bangs and the whiz of stingers racing toward the sky as we prepare for bedtime on the Fourth of July. You can probably expect more than a couple of superficial wounds from hasty fireworks shooters too.
If we’re making the upcoming Fourth of July sound like a nightmare, forgive us. It’s the nation’s biggest holiday. It’s a time for families to come together, share food, have a party and (normally) set off fireworks.
Let’s just make a pledge to celebrate it in a responsible manner. Be safe with fireworks. Social distance. And consider your neighbors when you have a few of those atomic sky busters left to fire off at midnight.
