OUR POSITION: There is every reason to be optimistic about this new year and years to come in Southwest Florida.
Despite the pall of an impeachment hanging over the country, Southwest Floridians should be able to shake off national politics and take comfort in the growth and exciting times here in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.
No matter your political leanings, the outlook is bright here.
Let’s start with what is likely the largest building project in Charlotte County history. Sunseeker resort should begin to resemble its final look by the end of 2020, and that is exciting.
Despite some naysayers — probably the same people who predicted Allegiant Travel Company’s huge waterfront complex would never be built — Sunseeker is pretty much right on schedule. The Charlotte Harbor project will hire hundreds of construction workers this year and, when it is finished, will offer jobs to hundreds more.
The resort will feature close to a dozen eateries, will host conventions and offer the usual maintenance and other jobs that any other facility of this type has needs for. The biggest question — where will all the employees come from — should be an exciting problem.
Sunseeker has the potential to raise wages for hundreds of workers in the service industry in Southwest Florida. And, with thousands of visitors flocking to the resort each year, that will only pad the coffers with bed tax money and taxes spent on food and entertainment here.
More good news for Charlotte County tax rolls is the likely construction this year of the first homes in West Port. If you don’t recognize that name right off, it is the new moniker for Murdock Village. Work has ramped up on hundreds of acres in the Murdock area and developers want to have model homes put up as quickly as possible.
The economic potential for thousands of homes and new businesses in West Port raises optimism that the area will be a destination for miles around. And, if Lost Lagoon LLC can come through and finalize its plans for a water park adjacent to West Port, it would mean another economic shot in the arm for Charlotte County.
And, speaking of water parks, North Port will open its brand new park full-time this year. The project — delayed because of weather and other issues — debuted for what you might call a “limited engagement” this fall. Now, with all the final upgrades completed, the park will welcome visitors most of the spring and all summer.
And, about the same time we should see a new Waffle House, Texas Roadhouse and Wawa debut in North Port.
The housing market has heated up in Southwest Florida, but unfortunately that means low-income workers continue to find it difficult to locate decent housing. DeSoto County got some good news when it learned it will receive Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery money to help build low-income housing.
Hopefully, the Legislature will protect Sadowski funds this year and Charlotte and Sarasota counties can receive their share of that money to attack the housing problem here.
We’ve just touched on the growth headed our way in 2020. And, while some are not excited their piece of paradise is growing so rapidly, the tax income and quality of life improvements have been on most people’s wish list for some time.
Happy new year!
