OUR POSITION: We’re pleased developers who plan a Lost Lagoon waterpark and downtown for Murdock Village met their final deadline and purchased the tract of land needed for the project.
Charlotte County said “show us the money” and, last week, Lost Lagoon developers did just that. The missed deadlines, feet dragging and drama was washed out by a $3,755,610 investment in a 95-acre piece of Murdock property where a downtown and waterpark are planned. The money, placed in an escrow account, is the first of a total $6.7 million that is ticketed for the newly-named Arredondo Pointe project.
It was a crowning moment for most Charlotte County commissioners and Economic Development Director Dave Gammon who showed faith and had patience with the developers.
For us, it brought a sigh of relief after missed deadlines that had us and at least two commissioners fearing the project might never happen — or maybe not in the same form that was originally pitched almost three years ago.
The property will be developed in two two or three stages — with the first stage the most anticipated with the downtown and waterpark on the largest piece of land. The deal calls for the developer to build water and sewer infrastructure, sidewalks, landscaping and other improvements.
Property targeted for the project is between U.S. 41 and State Road 776 in Murdock, just east of the West Port property where Kolter Land Partners and Private Equity Group have begun preparing several hundred acres for homes and apartments. That project is well underway and originally called for homes to be built this fall. The pandemic and poor weather have slowed things down, however.
Meanwhile, before anything is built at Arredondo Pointe, plans call for the expansion of Toledo Blade Boulevard by the developer. Right now the road stops short of connecting S.R. 776 and U.S. 41. Lost Lagoon is required to submit a plan within 180 days for the road and a large retention pond. The developer has a year to start the road work and two years to finish it.
When Toledo Blade is completed, a hotel and commercial area will be built first. The final design is not available but commissioners were hoping for a downtown area similar to what you might find in Sarasota or St. Petersburg. That may not happen, however, as early indications are the downtown would have more like a strip mall look.
The final piece would be the water park, which would be closer to U.S. 41.
Lost Lagoon President Lynn Mims told commissioners last week (she doesn’t speak with the Sun) that the pandemic forced them to alter some plans and also caused a delay in securing funding for the project as many New Jersey lenders have been shut down.
We’ll take the attitude that all’s well that ends well, for now.
The county has just one more piece of property in the old Murdock Village footprint to sell and it’s marketing that now. Even without that section developed, when West Port and Arredondo Pointe are finished, the dream county commissioners launched way back in 2003 will finally be near fruition.
Years of finger-pointing, a mound of interest payments and complaints about eminent domain might finally fade. It’s been a long time coming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.