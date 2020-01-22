OUR POSITION: Local communities are making good things happen even if it’s not always the biggest news of the day.
It’s easy to get lost in the big news of the day — crime, government news, etc. — and not really digest what is going on in our backyards or give credit for people who make our communities a little better.
We want to tip our hat to people and events that have made the news lately.
Seafood festival
We can start with the return of the Placida Rotary’s Seafood Festival.
Anyone who has lived in our slice of paradise long is likely familiar with the annual seafood festival that had a home for years at the old Placida Fishery. The former marina where shrimpers and fishermen brought their catch each day was an ideal location for the event.
But times change. The fishing trade dwindled and the Fishery was eventually sold. The festival lost its home and it appeared it was going to just be another iconic event gone by the wayside.
But the Rotary Club of Placida was intent on that not happening. The club found a new partner in the Rotonda West Association and has revived the festival, which is schedule March 28-29 at Rotonda’s Broadmoor Park, located in the 600 block of Rotonda Circle.
What a great idea. Not only will the new partnership keep the festival alive, but it will give people who may not be familiar with the Rotonda community a chance to explore it a little bit.
We are pleased the festival has been resurrected. Not only was it a great place to dig into some seafood but it was a source of money for several good causes — like scholarships for local high school students.
Babcock opens new trails
Another bit of news you may have missed is the opening of another 4.2 miles of hiking trails in Babcock Ranch.
The solar town located in eastern Charlotte County, has an immense forest of wetlands and hammocks. Eventually, the ranch plans to have 50 miles of public trail for people to enjoy. And keep the word “public” in mind because anyone can pack a lunch and head out to Babcock Ranch for a day of hiking and exploring.
If you worry about getting lost, you can pick up a trail map at Curry Creek Outfitters, one of several businesses at Babcock’s inviting “downtown.”
Murdock historic marker
While it’s not something that will attract crowds or become a destination for those looking for food, some people dedicated to keeping the name of John Milton Murdock alive, saw one of their goals realized recently.
A historic marker for the Charlotte County village of Murdock was unveiled at the county government office building. The marker commemorates the intersection that in 1916 became a key crossroads in the community. Much of the land there, and land that today makes up the unofficial Murdock Village, was owned by its namesake.
The pioneer land developer did a lot to spur growth in the area, including giving land to the railroad to build a telegraph office and depot named the Murdock Station. Even though history claims Murdock left for Jacksonville with his secretary, his contributions and work to attempt to build a city were worth a marker.
