OUR POSITION: Government officials walk a tightrope between saving lives and saving the economy.
The only certainties with COVID-19 are that more people will get sick and more people will die until this outbreak is brought under control.
How many? No one knows. Perhaps tens of thousands more.
How long will the current outbreak last? No one knows. Perhaps months.
Will there be another one later in the year? No one knows, though experts say it’s very likely.
At this point such uncertainty is understandable and unavoidable. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is new, first reported in late December and unlike any other coronavirus.
Whether or not you feel the U.S. was prepared for a pandemic then, it couldn’t have anticipated this specific one: how contagious it is, what it does to people infected with it, how deadly it can be.
There have been some pandemic scares since the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, which killed millions of people — swine flu, SARS, MERS, Ebola, to name a few — but none remotely had the impact in the U.S. of the coronavirus: skyrocketing unemployment; the shuttering of “nonessential” businesses; millions and millions of people under orders to stay home except to perform essential tasks.
And the deaths — more in about three months than the U.S. suffered in the Vietnam War. Or the Korean War. Or World War I.
Except for social distancing and other precautions, it would have been worse.
Our point isn’t to depress you; it’s to remind everyone that government officials are making life-and-death decisions they never could have anticipated confronting, without an instruction manual.
Here’s the next one. Do they:
Hold the line on rigorous social distancing and keep schools and “nonessential” businesses closed to try to bring the coronavirus under control and risk a complete economic collapse?
Or, ease up now to help businesses and hope that increased social interaction doesn’t result in a resurgence of the virus, which would pose a heightened threat to everyone and potentially trigger another, longer, harder shutdown?
Obviously, the best approach is a balanced one, but even then there’s no road map to our “new normal.”
“People are going to die regardless; accept that and move on,” is a sentiment some have expressed.
But those anonymous “people” are someone’s family member, friend or neighbor. Would anyone put someone they know at risk of death just to be able to eat in a restaurant or get a haircut?
Who would have run for office, or accepted government employment, if they had known they’d be facing decisions like this because of a crisis like this — the most serious pandemic in more than 100 years?
Actually, there is another certainty about COVID-19: There isn’t a do-over.
If the illness spikes after businesses can fully reopen, say, or larger groups are allowed to congregate, we can’t go back in time and restore anyone’s health … or life.
Could the COVID-19 response have been better? Knowing then what we know now, of course it could. And it won’t be perfect from now on.
But before firing off an angry email demanding some action or other, maybe take a moment to consider the heavy weight of responsibility on the shoulders of the recipient, and how very little about COVID-19 is black and white.
